Kourtney Kardashian Lets It All Hang Out In Colorful Thong Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian is currently vacationing in Costa Rica with her sister, Kim, and her baby daddy, Scott Disick.

According to the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian is flaunting her curves in a skimpy little bikini while she hits the beach with her famous family.

In the photos taken by the paparazzi, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing a comic book inspired bikini, with bright red, blue, yellow, and black colors printed on it. The top of the bikini flaunted Kourt’s ample cleavage, while the thong bottoms left little to the imagination as the mother-of-three put on a cheeky display by the pool.

Kardashian has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands. Kourt pulled her hair back into a classic ponytail behind her head and sported a minimal makeup look for the beach day.

Kourtney’s glam look included darkened eyebrows, pink eye shadow, a bronzed glow, coral-colored blush, and a light-pink color on her lips.

Kardashian donned a deep tan all over her body and completed her look with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, blue polish on her nails, and multiple earrings.

Earlier in the week, Kourtney was also seen sporting a skimpy gray bikini, which got the pulses of her fans racing.

Kourtney Kardashian may be on vacation with her sister and her baby daddy, Scott Disick, but one person is noticeably absent from the getaway. Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scott, Koutney, and Sofia have all been getting along very well for months now. The trio has even been seen on two vacations together, taking Kardashian and Disick’s children to Mexico before Christmas, and then celebrating New Year’s in Aspen together.

During an episode of KUWTK, Kourtney opened up about spending time with Scott and Sofia.

“We honestly had the best time. It was fine. She’s, like, easy to be around. She’s not, like, causing [drama]. I had a great time. The trip was really fun and easy. I don’t think we will take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward,” Kardashian said, adding that she stayed in a three bedroom villa with her children, while Disick and Richie stayed in a different building.

However, Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner, was more than confused by the situation.

“To be honest, it’s a little confusing. What is happening? My fear is that she can’t make up her mind, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to her bite her in the a** and she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she’s in love with Scott. Somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario,” Kris stated.

