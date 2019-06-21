News Outlets Are Having Difficulty Keeping Track Of How Many Women Have Accused Donald Trump Of Sexual Assault

The latest accusation of sexual assault against Donald Trump has sparked an unusual debate in the media — exactly how many women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct so far?

On Friday, New York Magazine reported on an allegation from Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll who claimed that Trump forced himself upon her in a department store dressing room and then raped her in an incident nearly 25 years ago.

Carroll’s accusation sparked a new round of media coverage not only on her specific allegation of forceful rape but also the nearly two dozen women who have leveled similar allegations against Donald Trump, everything from unwanted kissing and touching to forceful sexual assault. Due to the nature of the allegations and the varying severity of the accusations, there has been some public disagreement over just how many women are accusing Trump. Some outlets pegged Carroll’s accusation as the 24th against Trump, while others put the number at 16.

The new rape allegation against Donald Trump prompted some discussion about where the true number lies. A story from ABC News pegged the number at “at least 16 women,” others say two dozen. The numbers continue to vary and sometimes depend on the willingness of the women to come forward. Back in 2017, a group of three women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct told Congress they want an investigation of all the allegations.

“Samantha Holvey, Jessica Leeds and Rachel Crooks appeared on Megyn Kelly Today and hosted a press conference, which featured video testimonials from 13 other women who are also Trump accusers, to call for Trump to be held accountable for his alleged actions,” Time noted.

There also appeared to be some disagreement about how to classify women who either came forward anonymously or retracted claims against Trump. Some of the lists included Trump’s ex-wife, Ivana Trump, who once used the word “rape” to describe a violent incident in 1989. As The Daily Beast noted, she later walked back her wording, saying she felt “violated” by the episode.

This allegation led to considerable controversy for Trump after then-lawyer Michael Cohen argued that the allegations of violent, unwanted sex could not be rape because the two were married at the time.

“It is true,” Cohen said. “You cannot rape your spouse. And there’s very clear case law.”

Some also included the allegations from a woman claiming that Donald Trump raped her when she was 13 years old. As Politico noted, the lawsuit against Trump was brought forward twice but retracted in the days before the 2016 presidential election, and the woman’s identity was never revealed publicly. While some lists included this allegation, many others did not.