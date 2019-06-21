Iskra Lawrence Wows In Skin-Tight Yoga Wear For Stretch Session In Times Square

Iskra Lawrence has chosen a very public place for her latest yoga session. The body-positive model and Instagram star has taken to New York City’s Times Square to engage in the activity. It looks like she came dressed for the occasion.

On June 21, The Daily Mail obtained photos of the 28-year-old stretching in the city’s iconic landmark. They showed Iskra athletically clad in a skin-tight pinks. The model had opted for leggings and a matching sports bra. With her blonde hair in a carefree ponytail and appropriate sneaker footwear, Iskra seemed to have nailed her look. She was photographed in various yoga poses on a green mat as the nearby public watched. One individual seemed particularly taken with the model’s display.

As The Daily Mail reports, Lawrence’s yoga session didn’t come out of the blue. The model was celebrating the summer solstice in a holistic way. Her session was also sponsored by lingerie giant Aerie.

Bucking the trend with her curves, Iskra comes as one of social media’s curvier sensations. Her body positive updates showcase modern mindsets and a refusal to conform to the modeling industry’s norms – while times are changing, the industry remains largely dominated by very slim models. Iskra has found fame and success despite her larger size.

This model hasn’t held back on speaking out about her shape. Her Grazia interview came with admissions of struggles in her former years.

“Throughout my whole teenage years, I had zero confidence and had to build it from the bottom up. I got to this point where I faced so much rejection and negativity that I just realized I can’t change – I’d tried everything to change, so I thought ‘let’s try and be the best version of me, instead.’ And as soon as I started doing that, I just got more and more confident.”

Loading...

Now the face of major brands including L’Oréal, this sensation has proven that her size isn’t a barrier. Iskra also comes as hugely popular on Instagram. She has 4.5 million followers. Her updates send fans stylish looks, humor, and a fair amount of swimwear that’s modeled with confidence. Likewise testimony to Lawrence’s popularity are her red carpet appearances.

Iskra’s following is largely formed of members of the general public. She is, however, followed by some celebrity faces. Socialite and heiress Paris Hilton follows her. So do models known for their super-slim frames – Nina Agdal and Elsa Hosk also follow her. Superstar singer Demi Lovato likewise subscribes to Iskra’s updates.