Sofia Richie Reportedly Believes That Scott Disick Is ‘Still In Love’ With Kourtney Kardashian

Sofia Richie has been noticeably absent during boyfriend Scott Disick’s most recent getaway.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, Disick is currently in Costa Rica with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also tagged along on the trip, bringing along their three eldest children: North, Saint, and Chicago.

And while Sofia has vacationed with the famous exes and their children on past trips, she did not make the trip on this current getaway. At first, it was unclear if Richie was invited on the trip or not, but a source close to the pair tells Radar Online that it looks like she was left off the invite list.

“Sofia is at her breaking point with all of this,” a source dished. “Scott basically told her that she was not welcome on this trip.”

“Sofia knows that Scott loves her and that is not the issue. The issue is that she believes, and always has believed, that he is still in love with Kourtney!”

And to make things even worse, on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner said that she still believes Kourtney is in love with Scott and that the two are “destined” to get back together. When Sofia heard about this, she was reportedly “mortified,” and this makes her believe even more that there could be something going on between the former flames.

According to the insider, Sofia knows how the Kardashians really feel about her after she watched the show. Initially, she was still trying to hang on to hope that Scott and Kourt were just co-parenting, but now that the mother-of-three is single, she’s starting to believe that she’s going to try and win Scott back.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, the former couple appear to be having an amazing trip together.

Yesterday, Kourt, Kim, and Scott opted to hit the beach for a fun-filled day of paddle boarding. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the trio laughing and having a blast after the water activity. The publication also caught a blunder when Kourtney fell off of her paddle board.

In the photo, the mother-of-three throws her hands in the air and has a huge smile on her face as she falls into the water while rocking a skimpy gray bathing suit. After the spill, she reunited with Disk and Kim on the nearby shore where they all waded in the water and laughed together.

Fans can catch some of the drama on Sundays on E! in new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.