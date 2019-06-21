Kim Kardashian Is Flawless In Electric Blue Thong Bathing Suit

Kim Kardashian flaunted her flawless hourglass curves in a skimpy little blue bathing suit this week.

According to The Daily Mail, Kim and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, are currently vacationing with their children in Costa Rica.

On Friday, Kim left very little to the imagination by showing off her insane curves while she donned an electric blue one-piece swimsuit.

Kim’s swimwear had a low cut, which flaunted the reality star’s ample cleavage. The suit also had multiple cut outs to show off Kim’s tanned skin, flat tummy, and toned abs, as well as her killer legs.

Of course, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also put her world-famous backside on full display in the thong bathing suit as she was photographed by the paparazzi sunning herself aboard a lavish yacht.

In the photos, Kim has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall to her tiny waist. The KKW Beauty founder also dons a pair over oversize sunglasses and some bright orange polish on her nails.

Kim rocks a gold chain around her neck, and wears a full face of makeup to complete her beach look. Her glam look includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush, and a nude lip.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim has worked hard for her rock-hard body. Last year, the mother of four revealed that she had dropped 20 pounds and toned up with the help of a strict diet and exercise routine.

Loading...

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” Kim previously dished to People.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good. I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it,” Kim stated.

Of course, revealing her weight opened Kim up to criticism about her tiny frame, but the reality star didn’t seem to care about the haters.

Fans can see more of Kim and her toned body by following her on Instagram.