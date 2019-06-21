Halle Berry Shows Off Incredibly Toned Body, Talks Feeling ‘Sexy Strong’ In Smoldering Instagram Update

It’s Friday, and this can only mean one thing for Halle Berry fans. As her legions of admirers have grown to expect, the stunning actress just shared her weekly dose of fitness advice on Instagram under the very popular “Fitness Friday” hashtag.

Per a previous report from The Inquisitr, the gorgeous movie star regularly shares her exercise regimen and imparts sage advice on staying fit. Leading by the power of example, she often demonstrates fun and effective workout routines alongside her trainer of three years, Peter Lee Thomas – and that’s exactly what she did this Friday.

Given that, at 52, she boasts a phenomenal figure that would make women half her age green with envy, it’s safe to say that Halle knows a thing or two about fitness. As such, her adoring fans wasted no time in rushing to the star’s Instagram account to get the latest fitness advice from the workout guru.

As usual, Halle did not disappoint. In today’s Instagram update, the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress showcased an intriguing exercise in which she made creative use of a simple towel to work on her abs. The 52-year-old stunner penned a lengthy description of this particular exercise, explaining the ample benefits that come out of this particular type of workout.

To illustrate the exercise, Halle shared a photo of herself working out side-by-side with her trainer. Armed with white towels, the two performed lunges while stretching their towel-equipped arms overhead in a strenuous but deeply elegant move. The result was an eye-catching snap that was both visually artistic and highly edifying for its intended purpose.

In classic Halle Berry style, the sizzling actress cut a sexy figure in her stylish workout outfit. Rocking a pair of black leggings and a matching tank top, the X-Men alum flaunted her incredible physique in the trendy attire, showing off her toned, muscular arms and chiseled legs.

The Catwoman star flashed quite a bit of skin in her tight-fitting workout ensemble, putting her cleavage on full display in a low-cut tank top. Photographed from above, Halle gave fans a generous view of her décolletage as she stretched her body in tandem with her trainer. At the same time, she teased a glimpse of her light-toned sports bra from underneath the black top.

In the caption of her photo, Halle talked about feeling “sexy strong” and channeling “your inner warrior” to “get your sexy on.” In addition, she offered precious tips on how to welcome summer with a few useful “shred exercises” designed to give you enviable abs, just like hers.

As expected, the new pic stirred a lot of reaction on Instagram, racking up more than 16,600 likes in addition to nearly 150 comments.

“Halle Berry you truly are just magnificent a timeless beauty,” wrote one fan, ending their post with a trio of flattering emoji.

“Awesome epic peaceful sunshine warrior goddess,” quipped another, expressing their admiration for the ageless beauty with an assortment of colorful emoji.

“I love your fitness segments,” read a third message, followed by a heart emoji.

One particularly enthusiastic fan had this to say.