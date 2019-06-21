Britney Spears Shows Off Killer Beach Body In Electric Yellow Bikini

Britney Spears is living the beach life – quite literally. The Toxic singer has updated her Instagram with a scenic shorefront video, although eyes are likely also on the 37-year-old’s bikini-ready body.

On June 21, Britney updated her account. Her video came as a solo appearance. Britney had been filmed rolling around lapping turquoise waters fronting golden sands. With some footage shot in real-time and some sped up, the video also showed the mother of two wading in and out of the water, tying up her hair, and waving her arms up and down as she entered the sea.

A rather unexpected cut-away from the beach setting also showed the “Womanizer” star riding a bicycle through greenery-framed lanes. Once again, the bikini was sending fans Britney’s killer physique. Given the whimsical and happy caption, it would seem that Britney was out to show her fans that she’s at peace both in the ocean and riding her two-wheeler.

Friday’s video might not have offered the most close-up footage, but it didn’t hide the star’s shape. Britney’s all-around tan was visible. Likewise, her toned legs, pert booty, and muscular back. The lithe frame rocking the bikini appeared to have been noticed – “skinny needle” comments quickly poured in.

As The Inquisitr reports, Britney’s recent social media activity has turned “skinny needle” into somewhat of a phrase. Earlier this month, the singer slammed “fake paparazzi” pictures. She described herself as a “skinny needle.” The words stuck.

“All I see is a skinny needle??” was one reply to today’s post.

“Skinny as a needle on the beach!” was another.

Some fans also appeared to agree with Britney’s caption – the setting was somewhere they wished they could be.

Activity on Britney’s Instagram has been a hot topic of late. Following a hospitalization at a mental health facility earlier this year, Britney returned to the platform. Her updates appear to have been showcasing her continued dedication to fitness and her relationship with boyfriend Sam Asghari. While fans have expressed concern for Britney’s mental state, most seemed reassured that their favorite pop icon is in a good place.

Loading...

Friday’s video proved to be popular. It racked up over 100,000 views within just half an hour. One fan seemed to sum the video up, per their comment.

“Don’t be fooled by the optical illusion. Britney is just as skinny as a needle so she is hard to spot in this video but the QUEEN of the sea is in fact present here.”

Britney has 22.1 million Instagram followers.