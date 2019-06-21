‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Addresses Cheating Assumptions, Reveals If She Wants Another Baby

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has been plagued with accusations that she cheated on Javi Marroquin while they were married. Recently, the mom of three took to YouTube where she posted a video and cleared up some assumptions about her. According to a report from OK! Magazine, Kail addressed the cheating rumors.

A fan asked the question, “Did you cheat on Javi first or did he cheat first while you guys were married?”

Kailyn explained that neither she nor Javi actually cheated on one another.

“Unless you would consider us being with other people after we filed for divorce cheating. You did see on Teen Mom 2 where he said I cheated on him…I already filed for divorce. He already lied twice prior to me filing saying that he filed. To me…if I filed and we’re both with other people…it’s not cheating. Take it or leave it.”

The reality show star has been plagued by the cheating rumors for years and finally explained what exactly happened. After her marriage to Javi, Kailyn gave birth to her third son, Lux. Her relationship with her youngest son’s father has been on and off. While she may be single, the mom of three boys isn’t ruling out the possibility of baby number four just yet.

According to another OK! Magazine article, in the same video Kailyn voiced her eagerness to one day have a daughter. She admitted that she is happy with the kids she has, but opened up about wanting to have a baby girl as well.

“I really wish I could have a girl at some point in life,” Kail said.

Kailyn Lowry has been sharing her story on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. She was first introduced to audiences on her episode of 16 and Pregnant where she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Isaac. The relationship with Isaac’s dad, Jo Rivera, did not work out, but the two have been able to co-parent well together.

The show followed her marriage with Javi including the birth of their son, Lincoln. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Javi recently proposed to his girlfriend, Lauren, with whom he shares a son. Kailyn has yet to speak out about the engagement news.

Teen Mom 2 recently wrapped up Season 9 of the show. The cast, including Kailyn Lowry, are reportedly filming for Season 9B which will air on the network at a later date. For now, fans can tune in on Monday nights for all-new episodes of Teen Mom OG.