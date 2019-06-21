Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Flawless Figure In White Crop Top & Skirt On Capri Getaway

Nicole Scherzinger appears to be having the time of her life on her Italian getaway.

Over the past few days, Nicole has been sharing photos from her trip to Capri, Italy, on Instagram and in each and every one of the posts she looks absolutely stunning. While the 40-year-old has shared a few bikini shots from the beautiful getaway, she’s also delighted fans with a number of other sexy photos as well. In the most recent image that was shared with her 3.8 million-plus followers, Nicole appears to be having a fun time on a boat.

In the first image of the triple photo update, Nicole leans against the railing of the boat with the gorgeous Italian coastline just behind her. She tilts her head back, grabbing at her white cap while her long, dark locks flow in the wind. The Australia’s Got Talent judge dons a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, blush, and gloss and her rocking body is also on display in the shot.

In the all-white ensemble, Nicole shows off her killer abs in a tiny white crop top and a matching maxi skirt. She accessorizes the look with a long, gold-chained necklace. In the next photo in the series, Scherzinger gives fans a better glimpse at her outfit as she sits on the railing of the boat and looks straight into the camera. The last photo in the deck is similar to the first two with Nicole again sitting on the boat railing, but this time looking off into the distance.

Though the images have only been live on her account for a short time, they’ve earned the black-haired beauty a ton of attention with over 52,000 likes in addition to 370-plus comments. Some fans let Scherzy know that they are jealous of her trip while countless others gushed over her picture-perfect body.

“Wish I were there with you! One of my favorite spots!!!!” one follower wrote with a series of emoji.

“Best body in the world,” another Instagrammer gushed.

“You are very very beautiful,” another user wrote with two heart emojis.

The bombshell recently stopped by Us Weekly, where she chatted about her diet and exercise routine and gave some tips to fans. According to the singer, she likes to try different workouts so that she doesn’t get bored.

“I really love everything from jogging to dance cardio to hot yoga, hot Pilates, boxing — whatever does the trick,” she dished. “I have to switch it up ’cause I get bored after a while.”

Obviously, her hard work is paying off.