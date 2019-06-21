Kendall Jenner Spreads Her Legs In Sexy Blue Bathing Suit On Instagram

Kendall Jenner is showing off her flawless figure on social media as a part of her partnership with Adidas.

On Friday, Jenner took to her Instagram account to flaunt her supermodel body as she showed off her long, lean legs in a racy blue bathing suit.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen sitting on a pink and white striped beach towel as she lounges on some green grass.

Jenner wears a tight blue one-piece swimsuit and a matching blue Adidas jacket with the signature three white stripes down the arm.

Jenner has her long, brown hair pulled back into a classic ponytail as she closes her eyes, looks away from the camera, and runs her fingers through her dark mane.

Jenner sports a dainty chain around her neck and wears a pair of black sneakers on her feet. She also dons a natural makeup look, which includes a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and thick lashes.

Jenner adds to her glam look by rocking some pink blush, a shimmering highlighter, and nude lips. Next to her on the towel is a magazine and her phone.

In a second post, Jenner wears a pair of green and blue track pants with three red stripes down the side, as well as some plain white sneakers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenner is no stranger to showing off her body. The model recently took to social media to post a set of photos of herself naked in the bathtub, and often dons skimpy ensembles on Instagram.

Recently, sources opened up about Jenner’s carefree lifestyle, which is greatly different from that of her famous sisters, who all have children.

“She’s still young and has her whole life ahead of her and has plenty of time to settle down and get married. Although her sisters all have kids, she doesn’t feel the pressure to follow in their footsteps. Out of all the Kardashian women, I’d say Kendall’s the most independent,” an insider told Life & Style of Jenner, who is the aunt to her siblings’ 10 children.

Earlier this year, there were rumors that Jenner and her boyfriend, NBA star Ben Simmons, could be getting serious. However, the pair reportedly called it quits after a year of dating.

“Ben was swept off his feet by Kendall and everything was great to begin with, but as time went by distance got in the way of their relationship. Kendall’s traveling the world with her modeling career and wants to have fun,” the source reveals.

