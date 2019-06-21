Sierra Skye Goes Braless As She Teases ‘Friday Vibe’ And Leaves Little To The Imagination

Bikini model and social media influencer Sierra Skye has a way of turning up the heat and she has definitely done it again with a new snapshot shared to her Instagram page. The California native, who is also known by the name Sierra Egan, is teasing her millions of followers with a sexy look that is making pulses quicken.

On Friday, Sierra shared a look coming from Fashion Nova, a popular brand touted by many Instagram influencers. In this case, Skye went with a loose purple coverup and pink bikini bottoms, but no bra or bikini top.

Granted, this particular Fashion Nova piece doesn’t necessarily cover much up and it teases Sierra’s assets beautifully. This is the line’s “Paradise Beach Fishnet Swim Cover Up Dress” that is done in a purple crochet fishnet fabric.

This alluring piece may have long sleeves and cover up one’s derriere, but it doesn’t hide much of anything else. Sierra is lounging on a chair outdoors, her legs crossed as she twists her torso toward the camera.

Skye has one hand covering her breasts as she is photographed, surely primarily in order to keep this shot within the boundaries of Instagram’s rules. Of course, she still shows enough to rev up her followers.

The crochet fishnet mini dress follows all of Sierra’s sexy hourglass curves, highlighting her slim waist and curvy hips. Through the loose weave of the coverup, fans can see Skye’s flat tummy along with the tiny pink bikini bottoms that provide fairly minimal coverage.

The popular model has her hair in a loose, sultry updo and she has a colorful bandana tied in her hair. Sierra notes that this is her Friday vibe and her fans thought it was absolute perfection.

Skye has 4 million followers on Instagram and they know she never goes long between sexy bikini photos. While Sierra was more covered up than usual with this look, in a sense, her fans still thought she looked incredible.

Loading...

In a mere 45 minutes of being on her Instagram page, Sierra’s latest look had garnered more than 20,000 likes and 200 comments. It was immediately clear that this somewhat scandalous bikini look was a big hit with the millions who follow her.

Sierra also shared a couple of short video clips to her Instagram Stories on Friday featuring another bikini. This one had flames on the triangle top and most would say that’s certainly a fitting choice for this fiery-hot model.

No matter what Sierra Skye models in her Instagram posts, her millions of fans go wild. This latest look is sure to become a fan favorite in no time, but it probably won’t take long for another stunning look to go live on her page.