Janelle Monae Shows Off All Her Curves In Colorful Thong Bikini During Mexican Vacation

Janelle Monae broke her rule regarding fashion, and the internet is loving it.

The singer-turned-actress took some time away during a Mexican vacation and was spotted wearing a barely there thong bikini that showed off all her curves. As the Daily Mail noted, her look “stunned onlookers” during the beach getaway, especially given her penchant for more conservative dress in public appearances.

“The 33-year-old Make Me Feel singer flaunted her fabulous figure in a skimpy striped Calzedonia bikini as she frolicked in the sands with a group of gorgeous friends,” the report noted. “Daring to impress, the Hidden Figures alum flashed her enviable assets as the bathing suit proved to cover very little skin. Her pert derriere took center stage as the barely-there bikini bottoms allowed a generous peek at her backside.”

The pictures of Janelle Monae rocking her bikini were quite a hit online, splashing across celebrity news websites and making the rounds on social media. Many noted that the skin-baring display was pretty far outside Janelle’s normal persona and her fashion identity.

TMZ noted in a segment posted on Twitter that Janelle doesn’t typically show off her figure and is normally decked out in tuxedos or pantsuits during her appearances. That made her beach visit that much more surprising for fans, who have plenty of good things to say about the figure she’s been hiding under her attire.

Janelle Monae showcases her flawless figure in a skimpy striped bikini as she frolics on the sand during beach holiday in Mexico https://t.co/XtbXplET4v — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 21, 2019

Janelle Monae looks HOT in Cabo! pic.twitter.com/LQV66C3A5I — TMZ Live (@TMZLive) June 21, 2019

Janelle Monae has been quite the busy celebrity as of late, moving beyond her successful music career and branching into acting, appearing in Hidden Figures and Moonlight. She has two more major projects on the near horizon, the Standard noted, including biopics of feminist icon Gloria Steinem and slavery abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Monae has always been known to push the boundaries of artistic creativity, which shined on her debut EP that told the story of a time-traveling robot that fell in love with a human in the distant future, the Standard noted. In an interview with the British newspaper, Monae said she doesn’t want to have to conform to a single artistic identity.

“I don’t really believe in personas,” she said. “That’s a part of who I am. We’re all a part of a larger puzzle, and within me I have many different pieces.”

That idea apparently extends to her wardrobe as well, as Janelle Monae showed during her visit to Mexico this week and her appearance in a revealing bikini.