Kylie Jenner Flaunts Booty, Spills Out Of Revealing Neon Romper On Instagram

Kylie Jenner is showing off her perky backside on social media this week as she promoters her partnership with Adidas.

On Friday, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself sporting a skimpy little romper, which put her hourglass figure on full display.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing a tiny, neon green silk romper. Kylie’s lean legs can be seen, as well as a hint of her ample cleavage as it falls out of her skimpy outfit.

Jenner has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fall over her shoulder and run down her back.

Kylie sports a full face of makeup in the racy photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. Jenner adds to her glam look by rocking some peachy blush and a light berry color on her lips.

The billionaire makeup mogul is seen lying on her stomach on an oversize cushion in the photos as she puts her feet, complete with white Adidas sneakers, up in the air.

Jenner looks away from the camera as she runs her fingers through her raven hair.

In the photo, Kylie Jenner’s leg scar can also be clearly seen. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie doesn’t often try to hide the scar, which she says she got playing a childhood game when she was very young.

Back in 2011, Kylie opened up about the scar, telling Us Weekly that she and Kendall were playing around when she suffered the gruesome injury.

“When I was about 5, my sister and I were playing hide-and-seek and I hid inside this really tall enclosed gate. After a while when my sister didn’t find me I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate,” Jenner told the outlet, adding that she made the mistake of climbing on the gate and injuring herself badly.

“I slipped and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg. It’s smaller now though because I grew,” Kylie confirmed.

