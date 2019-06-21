Spoilers For Monday’s ‘General Hospital’: Diane Stalls, Willow Worries, & Bobbie Gets Looped In On Baby Drama

Fans were left hanging to a degree with Friday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers tease that the action related to the court hearing involving Shiloh and Willow will continue with Monday’s show and it sounds as if there’s a lot of scrambling ahead.

Diane had talked with Willow and told her she needed her client at the courthouse early to prepare for the hearing. Willow tried to explain that it was also the last day of school and that she had an awards ceremony to do with her students and parents, but Diane impressed upon her that it was imperative that this hearing needed to be considered the teacher’s priority.

As the school day finished, Willow tried to wrap things up and get to court. However, Elizabeth, Franco, Lulu, and some of the other adults had one more “surprise” for her and they were trying to stall for time. Unfortunately, this put Willow in a stressful and difficult position as she was anxious to get to court.

At the courthouse, a couple of cases were settled without going in front of the judge, so Diane, Shiloh, and his lawyer were pulled in seemingly a bit earlier than originally scheduled. The judge was ready to begin and he questioned Diane about where her client was.

General Hospital spoilers for Monday’s show detail that Diane will do her best to stall for extra time. Obviously, this is not going to look good for Willow to be late to this specific hearing.

Willow wants to know Shiloh can't take Wiley away from Brad and Lucas. But things are never that easy in Port Charles.

Tune into a tense, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @josh_swickard pic.twitter.com/S6gAE7ZBNu — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 19, 2019

At the school, the parents involved in this surprise will continue to stall as well. It seems that they are waiting on the principal to get to the classroom and General Hospital spoilers suggest that this may be to reverse the decision to fire Willow and tell her that she still has her job for the upcoming school year.

Unfortunately, it looks like things will get a bit testy as Willow continues to insist that no matter how good this surprise is, she truly needs to leave. General Hospital spoilers tease that Nina will revert to her snarky nature when it comes to Willow, making a snide remark. Will Willow tell the group that this is related to the baby that Nina knows a little about, but the others don’t?

Elsewhere in Port Charles, General Hospital spoilers note that Lucas will face some questions. Carly will be talking with her brother and she’ll realize that he has yet to tell their mother Bobbie anything about these Wiley-related worries.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Lucas will fill Bobbie in during Monday’s show. She’ll surely be worried and want to support her son, but General Hospital spoilers also hint that this news may take a serious toll on her. Apparently, Bobbie will faint during Tuesday’s show.

General Hospital spoilers have hinted that this Shiloh drama will intensify over the coming weeks. Jason and Michael will talk about Willow’s father during Monday’s episode and everybody will be doing their best to keep Shiloh from making the connection to Wiley. This is going to implode soon, it seems, and viewers are anxious for additional spoilers regarding how it’s all going to play out.