‘Sports Illustrated’ Stunner Camille Kostek Flaunts Taut Tummy In Tiny Bandeau Top

Camille Kostek is leaving little to the imagination in another incredibly sexy outfit.

As Camille’s fans are well-aware, the Sports Illustrated stunner is no stranger to showing off her fit physique in a number or sultry outfits including bikinis as well as high-fashion looks. The blonde-haired beauty has a huge following on Instagram of over 620,000 plus and she mixes beauty shots with photos of herself and boyfriend Rob Gronkowski as well as images from other events.

In the most recent snpashot shared on her account, Camille appears at the NHL Awards where she was asked to present the Anderson Whitehead with The Feel Good Fan Moment of the Year. In the caption of the image, the model gushed over what an honor it was to be able to present the award and she also shared a few photos from the event. In the first snapshot posted to her account, Kostek looks amazing in an all-black ensemble.

The bombshell wears her long, blonde locks down and curly as well as a face full of beautiful makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and of course lip gloss. Kostek’s body is fully on display in the shot as she rocks a black bandeau top and a pair of tight-fitting black pants that show off her taut tummy. She completes the look with a sheer black cover-up and since the post has gone live on her account, it’s earned the model a ton of attention with over 17,000 likes and 100-plus comments.

Some fans were quick to applaud Camille for presenting the award while countless others made a point to let her know how beautiful she is. Of course, many other fans simply commented on the image with the flame emoji or something similar.

“You are such good energy babe, I’m so glad they chose you to present this award and change that young man’s life,” one follower commented.

“You are a BABE,” another fan wrote with a heart and heart-eye emoji.

“So pretty Camille! Loved meeting you in Miami at search on location,” one more Instagram user commented.

As mentioned before, Camille is no stranger to showing off her toned and tanned body to fans a number of photos and videos on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Kostek shared a short video of herself on Kangaroo Island, where some of the SI Swimsuit Edition shoot took place. In the short clip, Kostek plays with her hair and strikes a number of different poses as the photographer snaps different angles. While clad in a sexy leopard print swimsuit, the model shows off her flawless figure, nearly spilling out of the top of the suit.

Fans can keep up to date with Camille by following her on Instagram.