Olivia Culpo Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Sexy White One-Piece On Instagram

Olivia Culpo is back in a bathing suit on Instagram, much to the delight of her millions of followers.

On Friday, June 21, the model celebrated the start of summer with a sizzling new snap from the pool. The 27-year-old basked in the golden rays of the sun as she floated along the refreshing blue water on top of a large, colorful raft, showing off her killer curves in a sexy white one-piece that popped against her perfectly bronzed skin and left very little to the imagination.

Olivia’s barely-there swimwear hardly contained her voluptuous assets that threatened to spill out of the sides, instead offering a glimpse of cleavage through its oversized arm hole cutouts. The lower half was just as scandalous, leaving her long, toned legs and curvy booty completely on display thanks to its incredibly cheeky cut. Its thick waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, while the clingy nature of the fabric highlighted her flat midsection.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model brought a bottle of Coppertone Glow sunscreen with her on the inflatable, and indicated in her caption that the snap was a sponsored post for the brand. She showed off her perfectly manicured fingernails — painted white to match her swimsuit — by stretching out one of her lean arms, while propping her head up against the other one. Olivia wore her short brunette tresses tied back in a messy bun behind her head, with a few whisps falling out to frame her face. She also sported a glamorous makeup look featuring a lined red lip, thick coat of mascara, and shimmering highlighter that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the Maxim cover girl went insane for the latest addition to her bikini-clad Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 25,000 likes after less than one hour of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “goals.”

“You always look fab!” commented a third.

This was not the only time Olivia wowed her Instagram fans this week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model stunned her followers with a sizzling triple update yesterday that saw the bombshell in a number of looks from her feature in this year’s edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine that left very little to the imagination.