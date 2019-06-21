Padma Lakshmi, 48, Flaunts Cleavage Wearing Just A Bra And Cowboy Hat, Teases ‘Only Summer Mood I Have’

Padma Lakshmi loves to get her fans buzzing on social media and she utilizes a variety of ways to make that happen. Of course, food topics are frequently popping up on her Instagram page thanks to her Top Chef connection. However, she also shares her fair share of sultry posts and her latest definitely falls into that category.

On Friday, Lakshmi posted a photo of herself on Instagram in honor of the Summer Solstice. This one not only had a sexy vibe to it, but it also incorporated a fair amount of humor as only Padma can do this well.

This selfie of Padma’s shows her seemingly sitting or kneeling on a bed while going makeup-free. The Top Chef judge has on a cowboy hat and is holding a banana peel as she smiles toward the camera, which makes for quite the scenario all on its own.

However, Lakshmi cranked things up a notch by taking the photo while wearing just a bra in addition to the cowboy hat. Padma donned a lacy black bra that gave her the opportunity to flaunt a fair amount of cleavage. A glimpse of her slim waist could be seen in the snap as well, but that is where it cut off.

Padma teased that this is the only summer mood she has and she tagged her location as simply “Summertime.” Lakshmi posted the same snap via her Instagram Stories and invited her followers to submit their own creative captions. Based on what she shared after that, she was getting a pretty good kick out of some of the suggestions.

Lakshmi’s post garnered more than 12,000 likes in the first hour it was on Instagram, along with hundreds of comments.

“I’m pretty sure you’ve encouraged us all to spend summer in cowboy hats and our skivvies,” noted one follower.

Another fan noted, “We see that extra hand,” and a couple of others echoed the same.

Many people may have missed it, but there is just a glimpse of what appears to be someone else’s hand along the side of Padma’s waist. That sign of someone else being there with her may serve to explain part of Lakshmi’s sly grin.

This look, as unusual a mixture of components as it may have been, was definitely a popular look among Padma Lakshmi’s fans. The Top Chef judge makes the age of 48 look amazing and the consensus was that she looked gorgeous and sexy in this candid selfie.