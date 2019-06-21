Instagram Sensation Yovanna Ventura Rocks The Tiniest Thong In Brazil

Yovanna Ventura is down in Brazil for work, but that doesn’t mean she can’t have a little fun while doing it, as she showed on her Instagram page. On Friday, the brunette bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in what looks to be world’s tiniest thong as she hangs out at a beach in the country’s famous Rio de Janeiro city.

In the photo in question, the 23-year-old Instagram sensation is walking in the sand with her back to the camera while rocking a bright red two-piece bikini that consists of a triangle top with thin straps that tie up behind the model’s neck and around her back. She teamed her top with a matching thong-cut bottom whose thin side straps sit high on her frame, exposing quite a bit of flesh on her derriere area. According to the tag she included with her post, the two-piece she is donning is by Revolve.

Ventura has her back to the camera, which puts her derriere at the center of the photo. As indicated by the geotag she included with the post, the model is showing off her bikini body at a beach in the Brazilian coastal megacity.

Ventura has her raven hair slicked back and down in wet tresses that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back, suggesting that she had been frolicking in the ocean before having this photo captured. As per the model’s tag and caption, the photo was taken by the photographer Amber Asaly.

The post, which Ventura shared with her impressive 5.5 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 114,000 likes and over 720 comments in just about three hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Miami influencer flocked to the comments section to gush over the model’s incredibly physique and share their admiration for her.

“BEST BOD IN THE GAME,” one user chimed in, adding a couple of camera and fire emojis at the end of the comment.

“Brazil loves you,” another fan raved in Portuguese.

“Butterfly effect,” a third user wrote, making a pun inspired by her caption.

In addition to her bikini post, Ventura has been sharing other snippets of her time in the South American country, and those interested in seeing them and do so on her Instagram page.

As Revolve noted in the bio of its Instagram page, the brand is currently in Rio de Janeiro for the launch of the Camila Coelho Collection, a new label designed by the famous Brazilian blogger.