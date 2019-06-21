Alexis Ren Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In A Black Thong Bikini On Instagram

Alexis Ren’s latest Instagram upload is going over insanely well with her millions of fans.

On Friday, June 21, the model shared a sizzling new snap to her widely-followed page, and she “ain’t even mad about it.” The sexy selfie was possibly taken during her recent trip to Bali, and caught the babe lounging in the clear blue ocean water and catching some rays with a huge grin across her face that exuded bliss and happiness. Alexis held her camera up high to capture every inch of her bronzed body that was covered in nothing more than a skimpy black bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The Instagram sensation’s barely-there two piece consisted of a strapless bandeau top that perfectly hugged her voluptuous assets and flaunted major cleavage, which her 13.1 million followers could get a peek of by carefully zooming in on the snap. The bottom half of her beach day look was what really sent temperatures soaring. Alexis’ expert camera positioning revealed her its scandalous thong style that left her curvy booty on display almost in its entirety, as well as a glimpse of her lean legs. The thin waistband of the number sat low on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and toned back.

Alexis filled her ear piercings with a set of delicate gold hoops that shimmered in the sun, and wore her brunette hair down. Her long tresses were damp and slicked back to her head from her dip in the refreshing water she was laying in, keeping her locks out of the way of her sun kissed face that was makeup free, letting her striking features and flawless skin shine.

Fans of the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie showered the bombshell with love for the newest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the NSFW upload has already accrued more than 250,000 likes after just 45 minutes of going live on the platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are so naturally beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said she was a “real mermaid.”

“Your smile literally makes my entire day,” commented a third.

Loading...

Earlier this week, the model showed off her flawless figure again on Instagram, offering her fans a complete look at the skimpy swimwear she wore during her beach day. The trio of photos caught Alexis standing on the beach and showing some serious underboob in her tight bikini top and flaunting her chiseled abs, driving her fans absolutely wild.