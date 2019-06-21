Emily Ratajkowski Is All Kinds Of Shirtless, Instagram Thinks She’s ‘Fire’

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t need a bikini to rake in the engagement. The supermodel and Inamorata founder has updated her Instagram with some pretty classy fashion today – her June 21 snap sent fans a white pantsuit. The 28-year-old didn’t opt out of her trademark cleavage-flaunting, though.

Earlier today, EmRata updated her Instagram. An outdoor picture showed Ratajkowski shot amid a water feature and greenery. The model was standing by a still-water pool and bravely leaning one leg against a limestone statue. Much like the decorative structure, Emily was sending out whites. Her chic two-piece was baggy, but it was notably shirtless. With little to suggest a bra underneath the blazer, Emily’s assets were on show. The model posed casually – the vibe was likewise echoed by long wavy hair and sneakers.

An update from one of the world’s biggest supermodels doesn’t go unnoticed. While fans will often leave worded comments to Emily’s snaps, many opt for emojis. Today seems to have sent the model plenty of fire ones.

“HIGH fashion” was one comment.

It was followed by a fire emoji.

While some users only left one or two flame-like smileys, others left strings of them. Within 30 minutes of going live, the fire emojis seemed to be outweighing the others – black hearts and alien faces were also used.

Today’s update came as another announcement for Emily’s collaboration with clothing brand Nasty Gal. EmRata might best be known for modeling apparel, but her designer imprint is making its mark. Alongside her NastyGalxEmRata collaboration, the model has a full lingerie and swimwear brand to her name. Inamorata has proven immensely popular.

The 28-year-old has been busy on Instagram of late. This month brought a new drop from Inamorata. Plenty of promo came with it. Proving the perfect spokesperson for her brand, Emily took to Instagram in the collection’s tiny and revealing bikinis. The 80s-style shoots proved popular. Given the sizzling model wearing the merchandise, why the updates were so successful is of little surprise.

Emily doesn’t exclusively throw out bikini snaps, though. Recent updates have sent fans Emily’s adorable dog Colombo. Likewise included in the model’s feed are sweet photos with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The newly-married couple seems to cause a frenzy every time they step out into the street together – paparazzi shots of the pair in New York City are frequent.

Emily and her “fire” look have proven popular today. The update had racked up over 65,000 likes within just 45 minutes of going live. Emily has 23.2 million Instagram followers.