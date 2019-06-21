‘General Hospital’ Friday Spoilers: Valentin Wants Help From Curtis As Nina Spends Time With Jax

Friday, June 21, brings another intense episode of General Hospital. Spoilers tease that there will be a heated court hearing beginning as Shiloh forges ahead in trying to find his son, but teasers detail that there’s drama related to Nina, Jax, and Valentin coming too.

Viewers got their first glimpse at the new Nina this week as Lost and Guiding Light actress Cynthia Watros took over after Michelle Stafford’s departure. Nina and Jax are in the early stages of working together now that he bought half of Aurora from Drew and the sparks between the two are impossible to miss.

While Nina may not have necessarily acknowledged these sparks herself yet, her fiance Valentin certainly hasn’t missed them. General Hospital spoilers indicate that he will not stand around waiting to see what happens here. He reached out to Curtis and the two will talk during Friday’s show.

Valentin will ask Curtis to do some digging into Jax’s background. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Valentin will be anxious to find something that he can use against Jax to force him to back off or leave Port Charles. SheKnows Soaps details that Curtis will agree to do this, but chances are good that Jax will end up with the upper hand here.

As Valentin talks with Curtis, Nina and Jax will spend more time together. It looks like they’ll meet up at the Metro Court and there will be some talk of business.

According to the sneak peek posted on Twitter, Nina will talk about keeping her eyes on the bigger prize. She is focused on taking Crimson to the next level and proving to Jax she can do it. He, however, seems perhaps more drawn to Nina personally than he is to the business possibilities related to Crimson.

Friday’s episode also brings the beginning of Shiloh’s hearing in court. As The Inquisitr detailed, Alexis and Diane will be there and it looks like they’ll team up to needle Shiloh a bit.

Of course, this is an extremely serious hearing and some General Hospital spoilers tease that things may not go in Willow and Diane’s favor. Ultimately, all signs point toward this baby drama continuing for the foreseeable future.

Viewers will see more with Josslyn and Dev during the June 21 show, and Sonny will tell Robert that it is time to “pay up.” General Hospital spoilers share that all of these developments will pave the way to big drama in the coming weeks and fans are anxious to see where all of this heads next.