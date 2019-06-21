Michael Jackson’s Doctor Conrad Murray Waited 25 Minutes To Call Police After Finding Singer’s Body

Discovery’s Killing Michael Jackson, the hour-long documentary that explores the circumstances around the King of Pop’s death, is set to air this Saturday at 10 p.m. In the lead-up to the movie, many details of Jackson’s death are trickling out, including the presence of baby pictures and a child’s doll at the scene of his death, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

And that’s just the start. Metro reports that Detectives Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers, and Scott Smith claim that Conrad Murray — who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 — is actually guilty of second-degree murder. They claim that he administered the lethal dose of the anesthetic propofol that led to Jackson’s cardiac arrest and waited 25 minutes before calling the police after he discovered the pop star’s body.

“Mr. Murray started cleaning up the mess that he had left, covering up the medical treatment that he was giving,” Martinez said.

“He put that away, called for help from security, and directed them to call 911 while he gave ineffective, one-handed CPR.”

Martinez believes that Murray attempted to cover-up Jackson’s death, and accuses him of hiding receipts for propofol, clearing away medical supplies at the crime scene, and sending emails before he began administering CPR to Jackson.

In addition, Steve Shafer, professor of anesthesiology at Stanford University, claims that Murray used a saline bag to hang a propofol bottle from a stand and ensured that the identity of the drug was hidden.

“It’s insane. Nobody trained in propofol administration would not precisely control the infusion rate; nobody trained in the use of propofol would ever walk away from a patient who is receiving propofol as a continuous infusion.”

Brussels drops Michael Jackson costume plan for Manneken Pis https://t.co/joJk51kwuj — The Guardian (@guardian) June 21, 2019

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Killing Michael Jackson comes on the heels of Leaving Neverland, the controversial documentary by Dan Reed that covers allegations of sexual abuse committed against Wade Robson and James Safechuck by the late singer.

Yet another documentary, Michael Jackson: Chase The Truth, will focus on the flaws of Reed’s movie. Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, believes that the movie with “ruin” Reed’s career, per The Inquisitr.

“Fans could not get past us and would go to extreme levels to meet Michael,” Fiddes said in defense of Jackson, adding that the pop star was never alone when he traveled and was always accompanied by friends, family, nannies, and other members of the entourage.

Fiddes also claims that Jackson’s secret room, which was allegedly used as safe space thanks to an alarm that purportedly alerted him of approaching individuals, was actually a panic room part of the Neverland Ranch prior to Jackson owning it.