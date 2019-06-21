Ashanti Shows Off Her Voluptuous Figure While Wearing Curve-Hugging Jumpsuit

Ashanti is taking another opportunity to slay and show off her dangerous curves.

The “Foolish” singer’s latest post is a snapshot of her flaunting her body in a pink, tight bodysuit that’s covered with strawberries by fashion retailer Discount Universe. The singer decided to add open-toed, rhinestone heels from Giussepe Zanotti. Ashanti is also donning blue sunglasses as her long, wavy hair falls down her back, For makeup, the singer added a red lip to finish off the look.

The Instagram snap was shared with Ashanti’s 4.7 million followers. At the time of writing, the photo received more than 90,000 likes from Ashanti’s fans. The singer’s post also received more than 1,000 comments from fans who were in awe of the singer’s latest look.

“Ugh love you so much,” one follower wrote.

“You look sooooo d–n GOOD,” another follower chimed in.

The sexy snap comes just two days after the multihyphenated star shared with her followers that she’s more than ready to be poolside. The singer shared two photos of herself wearing a pink string bikini from Bikini Crush Swimwear. As she posed near a pool in Las Vegas, the “Baby” singer once again wore Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and a coverup from Basketball Wives alum and fashion designer Angel Brinks. At the time of writing, Ashanti’s posts received more than 300,000 likes combined. The singer’s posts also received more than 5,000 comments under both posts.

The singer revealed on her latest bikini post that her fans should expect something from her on July 1. While many of her fans weren’t sure what the Stuck actress was referring to, her latest posts are a sign that she’s delving back into music. Ashanti has been sharing photos from Thailand, where she’s wearing glamorous swimsuits and headpieces. The singer has also shared clips of new music on Instagram.

While she’s focusing on new projects, People Magazine previously reported that Ashanti is continuing to work with her longtime collaborator Ja Rule. The two are planning on creating a joint album and have some concerts scheduled this year.

“We have some shows together,” she said of their current projects. ‘He’s definitely gonna be working on stuff and we’re gonna be doing some stuff together as well… We’re still on the path to dropping a joint album. I think that should be kind of cool, too.”

Of her solo work, the “Rock Wit U” singer also revealed that she has, a lot to say,” on her latest album, per iHeartRadio.