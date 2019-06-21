Christina Milian Flashes Bare Chest Under Sequined Jacket

Christina Milian’s latest Instagram update is shiny and sexy. In the photo, the actress posed in a silver sequined pantsuit that looked like she was ready to party for the weekend.

Milian looked stunning while wearing the suit that included a pair of pants and a long jacket. The pants were sheer, allowing her skin to peek though the rows of sequins. Milian wore no shirt under the jacket, giving her fans a peek of her toned abs and busty chest. She kept things decent, however, by placing one arm over her breasts. The singer’s face was made up to perfection and her hair flowed loose. She wore a pair of strappy stilettos to accessorize the glam look.

The Memories of Christmas actress knows how to keep her 5.4 million followers entertained, and there was no doubt that many of them were impressed with the shimmery snap.

“Silver angel,” one fan wrote, while others commented on how stunning Milian looked in the photo.

The pant suit is from the clothing line from ZCrave, which Milian partnered with a few years back. In an interview with Detroit Fashion News, the beauty said that being a part of the fashion industry was fun to her.

In addition the being involved with ZCrave, the singer also has her hand in the jewelry business. The House of Fine Gold sells fine jewelry along with apparel. She said that becoming involved in the jewelry business seemed natural since she has always loved to accessorize her looks.

One thing is certain — the mom of one knows how to rock just about everything she wears. From suits to dresses to sexy bikinis, the 37-year-old seems to defy the years.

When asked about how it felt to be a woman of color acting In Hollywood, Milian said it was “beautiful.”

“I have been in the industry for decades and I have seen the lack of opportunities out there for women of color. However, there are many women of color like Angela Bassett, Sanaa Lathan, Jennifer Lopez, and Kerry Washington who have broken so many barriers and have helped pave the way and change television and entertainment,” she said.

“People are now recognizing that we all need each other and there is an audience that would love to see people of color on television,” she added.

Those wanting to keep up with what Milian has planned next can follow her Instagram account.