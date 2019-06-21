Victoria’s Secret Model Lorena Rae Wears Just Lace Bottoms In Recent Instagram Snap

Lorena Rae showed her Instagram fans what kind of shoes she wears when she shoots e-commerce campaigns for Victoria’s Secret. Earlier this week, the lingerie model took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to post a sizzling snapshot of her full-length body in which she shows she is wearing just lingerie bottoms and sneakers.

In the shot in question, the German stunner is seated on the edge of a table in front of a full-length mirror as she snaps a selfie of herself that shows she is wearing a pair of bottoms by Victoria’s Secret in hot pink lace material that sits low on her frame, leaving her impressively taut abs on full display. The 24-year-old stunner is wearing nothing at all on her torso, and she is using both of her arms to cover up her chest and censor the photo, while still leaving quite a bit of skin exposed.

The model is sitting with the tip of her toes touching the floor, showing that she is rocking a pair of white socks and matching white Nike sneakers while working on her photo shoot. She is leaning forward slightly with her torso in a pose that engages her core, making the muscles in her abs to pop and showing off her toned thighs.

Rae is wearing her light brown hair swept to the side in a dramatic manner and down as it cascades over her right shoulder and onto her face and chest, partially covering the right side of her face. She is looking at her phone, which is positioned right in front of her chest, with her lips slightly pouted in a seductive way. According to the geotag she included with her post, she snapped the photo in New York City.

The post, which Rae shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 110,000 likes and over 560 comments within a little over a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret model took to the comments section to praise her incredible physique and to engage with her humorous caption about her shoes.

“Why do you even own those shoes?” one user joked, adding a laughing-crying emoji at the end of the comment.

“[H]ow can you be beautiful and funny at the same time? i love you so much,” another one chimed in.

“Trendy socks,” another one added.