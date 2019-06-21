Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Jo Is Her Twin In New Photo

Instagram commenters have been calling the 20-year-old 'gorgeous.'

Beth Chapman and husband Duane “Dog” Chapman have quite a large family, and fans have been mesmerized at how their children have grown up over the years. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beth shared a photo of her eldest daughter, Cecily, on Instagram on Wednesday and it sent the bounty hunter’s followers into a frenzy over her beauty.

Cecily isn’t the only daughter of Beth’s, as she has a younger daughter, whom she shares with Dog. Bonnie Jo Chapman is the third youngest of Beth’s biological children, only ahead of Garry Chapman in age. The 20-year-old shared a new photo to her Instagram page on Wednesday as well, and the new image has fans of the family thinking she and her mom look like twins.

In the new photo, Bonnie Jo looked straight into the camera as she posed in a black graphic tee and jeans. Bonnie Jo’s auburn ombre hair hung in waves to her shoulders which was complimented with large hoop earrings. As usual, Bonnie Jo’s makeup was impeccable — the young former reality star routinely shows off her expertise with cosmetics on her Instagram feed.

The comments section on Bonnie Jo’s post was filled with the word “gorgeous” and “beautiful” as her followers and fans of the Chapman family began complimenting her beauty. On the other end of things, many Instagram users began noting how much she looked like her mother in the new photo.

“You resemble Beth [a lot]. Just gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“[You’re] so beautiful!!!! You sure are your mama!!!! God bless you [and your] family darling!!!!!” another fan wrote.

As usual, Bonnie Jo replied to all of her fans comments with a like, something reality stars and celebrities rarely do. She also replied to a fan who wished her a happy 26th birthday, noting that her sister Cecily is 26 and she’s only 20.

Bonnie was an official cast member on Dog the Bounty Hunter for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012. For now, it’s unknown if any of Dog and Beth’s children will appear on their newest show, Dog’s Most Wanted, which will debut on WGN America later this year. Over the years, all of Dog and Beth’s shows have balanced a mixture of family life with bounty hunting, and with Beth’s cancer battle already mentioned in teasers for the show, fans can hope to see Bonnie Jo and Cecily along the way. The 20-year-old did attach a trailer clip of Dog’s Most Wanted on her Instagram story recently, but she is not in teaser.