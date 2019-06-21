Justin Trudeau Coughs Next To President Trump During Oval Office Meeting And Twitter Loves The Perceived Shade

On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House. The two men did a brief appearance for the press and while the cameras were on, Trudeau made a move that many on social media think may have been a purposeful bit of shade toward Trump.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr detailed the incident that took place recently as Trump was filming an interview with George Stephanopoulos for ABC News. As the president was talking, Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney could be heard coughing off-camera.

Trump stopped speaking and was visibly annoyed as he told Mulvaney to leave the room. The president shook his head as he noted that he doesn’t like “that,” meaning someone coughing in his presence. In addition, he noted that if someone is going to cough they should leave the room.

“You just can’t, you just can’t cough. Boy oh boy.”

The clips showing Trump’s annoyance with Mulvaney’s cough emerged last Sunday, and people across Twitter were buzzing about it again on Thursday. As it happens, another cough happened in Trump’s presence during an on-air meeting in the Oval Office, but this time, it involved Canada’s Trudeau.

Just as Trump was wrapping up his remarks during the joint Oval Office appearance, Trudeau glanced toward the camera and then turned his head and coughed. This is the moment that some feel has overshadowed everything else the president said during that appearance.

It did not take long for the short clip showing Trudeau’s cough, and what some felt was a brief look of annoyance on Trump’s face, to go viral across Twitter. While it isn’t known whether the cough was done as a purposeful bit of shade toward the U.S. president or was just a true cough with unfortunate timing, many on social media are convinced it’s the former.

George Conway, the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, couldn’t resist making a crack about this.

he’s coughing for all of us—thank you https://t.co/Dv6MQyLrB8 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 20, 2019

One follower responded by tweeting, “Trump’s micro expression – priceless,” while another said that Trudeau’s cough was “Trolling master class.”

Trudeau, who can speak off the cuff about quantum computing, definitely knew exactly what he was doing. And then there’s the Ginger Germaphobe, who can’t speak a complete sentence, much less a complete thought. https://t.co/cyOQ2AGRqG — BitchesInTheBubble???? (@FullOnBitches) June 21, 2019

slllllllllllllllllaaaayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — dope tugging knob (@LizardRumsfeld) June 21, 2019

“Advisors: Whatever you do, don’t p*ss him off. Trudeau: Hold my cough syrup.”

Trump's suit: $89.99 from The Suit Store

Trump's tie: $1.99 from Sunnyside Thrift Shop

Trump's expression when Trudeau clearly deliberately coughs: *priceless* https://t.co/TH2d42ro1d — ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@LorumIpsum) June 20, 2019

Some on Twitter mentioned that they hoped Trudeau had ended up shaking Trump’s hand right after that cough. However, it doesn’t appear that ended up being the case.

There have been plenty of serious headlines this week, especially in relation to Iran shooting down a U.S. drone and Trump reportedly coming close to doing a strike in return. Despite all of the talk about this escalating tension between the two countries, Twitter couldn’t help but have a good bit of fun with this Trudeau coughing incident.