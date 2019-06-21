Jordyn Woods Spelling Blunder Dubbed An ‘Obvious Dig’ As Kardashian Tensions Rise

Beady-eyed Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans have spotted something. As The Daily Mail reports on June 21, a trailer for the hit E! show has misspelled Jordyn Woods’ name. The show’s recent promo footage came with Khloe Kardashian speaking into the camera regarding the model’s cheating scandal with her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

While Khloe made no mistakes in naming the 21-year-old SECNDNTURE founder, the show’s producers appeared to have made an error – Jordyn’s name appeared in the subtitles as “Jordan.”

As The Daily Mail states, fans have been interpreting the blunder as an “obvious dig.” The newspaper quoted social media responses from fans.

“Is anybody aware that the translate said “JORDAN” instead of “JORDYN”???? cuz I do,” one wrote.

Another seemed angered per their words.

“Ya’ll know damn well how to spell Jordyn.”

“These producers know what they’re doing slipping in little snippets of Jordyn…” was another comment.

The Daily Mail reports the teaser to have been shared to Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ official Instagram page yesterday. The network appears to have deleted the video in question.

Tensions between Woods and the Kardashian-Jenner family appear to have been mounting of late. While Woods’ Red Table Talk admission to “kissing” the NBA player dates back to February, recent activity has suggested that the storm isn’t over. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported Kylie Jenner admitting that she was “scared” of Jordyn. Footage had shown Kylie recalling her attempts to contact Woods as news of the scandal broke.

“I called her and she didn’t really say anything. She was just like, you know, crying the whole time. I was just telling her, ‘I’m like scared of you now. Like, that you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.'”

Just yesterday, Woods was spotted in the street looking “deeply worried,” per The Inquistr. Her gym appearance came less than a day after Kylie’s “scared” video circulated.

The spelling mistake may well be a genuine error. While the show likely hires professionals to take care of its subtitles, the crew is only human. Then again, fans are skeptical. The Kardashian-Jenner family appears to have given Woods the cold shoulders since her scandal. Kylie and her former best friend are no longer spotted together. Khloe is now a single mother to her daughter True following her February split with Thompson.

Fans wishing to follow the drama should tune into weekly episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians – this Sunday offers a double episode.