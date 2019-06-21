‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Robin Holzken Rollerblades In Skimpy Bikini In New Photo

Robin Holzken is proving that everything is better in a bikini.

On Friday, June 21, the model uploaded a sexy new snap from her feature in Women’s Health Magazine to her Instagram feed, and her 360,000 followers are absolutely loving it. According to the post’s geotag, the photo was taken in Miami, Florida, where Robin enjoyed a fun day of rollerblading outside under the golden sun, looking absolutely flawless as she did so.

The 21-year-old’s attire for her adventure was nothing more than a sexy green, blue, and white striped bikini from the brand Aerie that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The sports bra-style top hugged every inch of her voluptuous bosom, cutting off just below her chest to offer a peek at her flat midsection and chiseled abs. The matching bottoms of the set sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and left her curvy booty and long, toned legs completely on display thanks to its daringly cheeky cut.

On her feet were a pair of sleek white and mint green rollerblades that perfectly complimented her barely-there swimwear ensemble. She also wore a white beaded necklace around her neck and had her Apple watch securely fastened around her wrist. Robin’s brunette tresses were tied in a ponytail that sat high on her head, kept in place by an eye-popping neon orange scrunchie that gave her look even more of a ’90s summer vibe. As she rested her head in her hand, she wore a huge grin on her face, which sported a glamorous makeup look consisting of a light pink lip and thick coat of mascara that made her blue eyes pop.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model began showering her new post with love within seconds of going live on the social media platform. At the time of this writing, the snap has already accrued more than 3,000 likes with less than an hour of being uploaded, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote.

Another said she was “looking good.”

“You are amazing,” commented a third.

A quick scroll through Robin’s feed will show that this is hardly the first time she’s sported a bikini on the social media platform. Just last week, the model was in a skimpy two-piece again, this time posing on top of a car for her photo shoot for this year’s Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. The ensemble left plenty of the babe’s bronzed skin and endless curves completely on display, driving her fans absolutely wild.