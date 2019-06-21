Katy Perry Was In Attendance At Fiance Orlando Bloom’s Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr’s Skincare Launch Event

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr proved to their fans that there’s nothing but love between them.

The two were spotted together at Kerr’s launch for her new skincare line, Kora Organics. The “Bon Appetit” singer was one of many stars invited to the event, though fans were surprised to see Perry show support of her now-fiance Orlando Bloom’s former wife.

The two women both shared the same photo from their time together at the event. In the snapshot, the women pose with Perry’s sister Alexandra behind a floral backdrop. Perry wears a neon orange dress and blazer paired with sequined open-toed heels and bright, multi-colored earrings. Perry’s blonde, short hair is slicked back away from her face. Kerr wears a neon pink short dress with white close-toed heels and a silver bracelet. The former Victoria’s Secret model also decided to wear her mid-length, brown hair down and bright pink lipstick. Perry’s sister wears a bright yellow dress with multi-colored wedges and a wide brim hat.

At the time of writing, Kerr’s post received more than 200,000 likes. The snapshot also received more than 800 comments, several of which were from fans who commended the ladies for showing a united front.

“Adults acting like adults THAT’S WHAT THIS IS and that’s why they’re GLOWING,” one follower commented.

“I love a mature relationship,” another follower chimed in, followed by two heart emojis.

According to People, the “Roar” singer and the skincare entrepreneur’s friendship isn’t that much of a shock to fans who have followed the Lord of the Rings star’s relationship with both women.

Kerr and Bloom married in July 2010 after several years of dating. The two welcomed a son, Flynn, in 2011 during their marriage. While the couple called it quits in 2o13, Bloom shared that the two have maintained a great relationship with each other for the sake of their son.

“We love each other. We’re a family. We’re going to be in each other’s lives for the rest of our lives. There’s no question that for the sake of our son and everything else, we’re going to support one another and love each other as parents to Flynn,” The Hobbit actor said in an interview with Katie Couric. “Life sometimes doesn’t work out exactly as we plan or hope for.”

Since ending their marriage, both Kerr and Bloom have moved on to new relationships. Kerr began dating Snapchat CEO and Founder Evan Speigel and the two married in 2017, The couple is currently expecting Kerr’s second child.

The “Chained to the Rhythm” songstress and Bloom began dating in 2016. After dating on and off for years, Bloom asked Perry to be his wife this past February.

Kerr refers to her dynamic with both Bloom and Perry as a “modern family.”