‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Megan Williams Wears Nothing Under Open Cardigan

Megan Williams is working on a new fashion campaign, and she wants her Instagram fans to be in the loop about it. Earlier this week, the British beauty took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling sneak peek of her photo shoot in which she is naked under an open cardigan, sending pulses everywhere racing.

In the black-and-white photo in question, the 25-year-old is leaning against what looks to be a boat as she rocks a dark-colored cashmere cardigan under which she is wearing nothing at all, leaving quite a bit of skin exposed. The Southampton native positioned the cardigan strategically so that its front part covers her breasts, ensuring that the photo is censored and Instagram-friendly, while leaving quite a bit of sideboob still visible. As indicated by the tags she included with her photo, the cardigan she is donning is by Naked Cashmere, a brand for which she is doing a fall campaign.

Williams — who has worked with worldwide famous brands, including Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit— teamed her long cardigan with a pair of relaxed jeans that gives her look a chic yet casual feel. The model completed her look with a sophisticated wide-brimmed felt hat. Her blonde hair peeks from under the hat, cascading down over her shoulders and onto her chest.

Williams is looking straight at the camera with a fierce gaze and lips slightly parted in a seductive, yet mysterious way.

The post, which Williams shared with her almost 700,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 20,000 likes and over 200 comments within a couple of days of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise the beauty for the shot and gush over Williams’ incredible looks.

“Amazing. Incredible girl inside and out,” one user raved.

“You are amazing,” another one chimed in.

According to the tag in the post, the photo was captured by photographer Timur Emek. Emek also took to his own professional Instagram page to share a different photo of Williams from the same photo shoot for Naked Cashmere.

In his photo, Williams is standing by a lake in upstate New York, as indicated by the post’s geotag, while rocking a similar outfit. This color version shows that her cardigan is black and reaches down to her calves. Judging by the thickness of the cashmere, this piece appears to be different from the one she is wearing in the photo she posted.