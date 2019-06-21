Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Rocks Hot Pink Lingerie In New Photo

Alexina Graham is showing some serious skin in her latest Instagram post, but her followers don’t seem to mind.

On Friday, June 21, the stunner celebrated the start of the weekend with a sizzling new upload that sent temperatures soaring. Two photos of the Victoria’s Secret Angel rocking skimpy lingerie from the brand were edited together to create one insanely sexy post that her fans are going absolutely wild for.

Alexina’s first look in the eye-popping snap was a hot pink body suit that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The top half of the piece was a lace bralette that perfectly hugged her voluptuous bosom. Over her enviably flat midsection were two thick lace ribbons that criss-crossed at the small of her back and accentuated her trim waist. The lower half was arguably the most revealing element of the garment, leaving her curvy booty completely on display thanks to its g-string design that covered only what was necessary.

On the right side of the upload, the British bombshell showed off even more of her famous curves. Alexina wore nothing but a pair of minuscule panties, expertly covering her topless chest with her lean arms and teasing fans with a glimpse of cleavage that was still within eyesight. Though the barely-there garment was a bit more modest than her body suit look, the babe’s curvaceous backside was still exposed almost in its entirety.

Both looks saw the stunner wearing her signature red hair down in loose waves, which were gathered to one side of her head and spilled over her shoulder. She sported a gorgeous makeup look featuring a dusting of blush and highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara that made her blue eyes pop.

Fans went absolutely wild for the most recent edition to Alexina’s Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 27,000 likes after just nine hours of going live on the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another said she looked “absolutely perfect” in both ensembles.

“You are honestly so breathtakingly beautiful,” commented a third.

This wasn’t the only steamy snap from Alexina this week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model showed off another sexy pair of Victoria’s Secret panties in a new upload on Tuesday that brought some serious heat to the platform. The post again included two side-by-side photos of the beauty going topless and wearing nothing more than a pair of strappy pink panties that left very little to the imagination, and her fans certainly loved it.