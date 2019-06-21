Gabrielle Union Shows Off Killer Bikini Body On Beach With Baby Daughter

Gabrielle Union is proving that age is just a number. The 46-year-old has taken to Instagram to share her latest beach break – Gabrielle’s June 21 update sent fans both a bikini-ready body and the actress’ adorable baby girl.

Earlier on Friday, Gabrielle updated her account. The video showed the America’s Got Talent judge seated in sands. Less about the sunbathing and more about propping up her 7-month-old daughter, the setting showed the star with little Kaavia James between her legs. The tot was attempting to walk, although she clearly needed a little support from her mother.

Fans might be gushing over this baby and her pink-and-white swimsuit, but they’re likely noticing Gabrielle’s sensational body. The actress was wearing a tiny halterneck bikini in earthy shades. The two-piece was flaunting the mother’s toned legs, sculpted shoulders, and washboard abs. While Kaavia mostly blocked the view of Gabrielle’s torso, her movements did allow fans to see the Bring It On star’s muscles.

Gabrielle was filmed smiling as her daughter attempted to make her way through the beach’s sands. A simple caption had mentioned the end of the week and what appeared to be a French location.

Fans have been picking up on everything the update had to offer.

“Family is everything! Beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“You GLOWING Gab,” was another comment.

Gabrielle and her husband Dwayne Wade welcomed their daughter via a surrogate following infertility issues. The actress later opened up to Women’s Health Mag about using a surrogate – in particular, voicing her anxieties over being judged.

“People want to see the bump, hear that you got hemorrhoids—they want to know you’re like them. I was like, ‘This is going to seem like the most Hollywood sh*t ever. Will I be embraced as a mom?’ It’s terrifying,” she said.

Her interview also mentioned something that fans saw on Friday – sunshine.

“I need sun. I need vitamin D on my face. Give me a trail, a park, a walk down the street with the dogs, a breeze, rain. I’ll go hike. I’ll get a lawn chair and sit outside my trailer so I’m not trapped inside.”

Gabrielle’s fame has sky-rocketed. This star’s fans will remember her early days – Gabrielle briefly featured in hit sitcom Friends as a newly-arrived girl in New York City. With television and movie roles since, the actress is now a renowned reality judge.

Gabrielle has 13.2 million Instagram followers. They include celebrity faces such as Vanessa Hudgens, Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Culpo, and Nicki Minaj. Fans wishing to see more of Gabrielle and her daughter should follow her account.