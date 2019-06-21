Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Jade, Flaunts Her Killer Abs In A Crop Top

Hailie Scott, daughter of rap icon Eminem, wowed her fans with another Instagram update that showcased her killer hourglass figure.

The rap princess, who graduated from Michigan State University while on the Dean’s List, has spent the past year cultivating her social media image to great success. Currently, she can boast over 1.4 million followers.

In an Evening Standard profile on the 23-year-old social media star, Hailie admitted that the move was spurred after brands started reaching out to her due to her social popularity.

“People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don’t have any [management],” she said.

She has also been approached by more traditional media, admitting that “companies who work with [magazines]” had also been in contact about potentially doing photo shoots. However, Hailie has yet to formally sign with any modeling agency or company.

However, she currently stands to make a pretty penny with a fashion app called LIKETOKNOW.it. The app allows fans to purchase the outfits that Hailie wears, giving the influencer a share of the profit.

The Michigan native certainly looked like the perfect model in her latest picture. In the photo, Hailie has one leg forward and one arm pushing away her hair in a classic Instagram influencer pose.

Her outfit consists of a ruched chambray crop top with oversized sleeves. She also sports bleached, high-waisted denim pants that feature a white skinny belt to show off her tiny waist. In terms of accessories, Hailie donned a deep camel-colored crossbody, beige sandals, and oversized gold hoop earrings. Her hair was styled in a loose updo, and she rocked a bold red lip.

The picture won high praise from her fans, with over 79,000 likes and 900 comments.

“SO GORGEOUS!!!!” wrote an enthusiastic fan in response to the picture.

“You’ve turned into a beautiful young lady, I’m sure your father is proud of you,” another user sweetly posted.

“Marry me,” joked a third.

However, not all comments referenced the picture, with one user teasing Hailie for not posting anything on Father’s Day to honor her famous dad.

“I’m still waiting for that ‘happy Father’s day post,” one wrote, using a laughing with tears emoji.

Though Hailie has started posting mainly about fashion, she does occasionally upload pictures of her personal life, including her adorable two fur babies. The two dogs, named Lottie and Wolf, are both Shiba Inus.

In addition, Hailie has shared shots of Hawaiian getaways, snowboarding vacations, and even a recent bachelorette party, as reported by The Inquisitr.