Julie Chen Gives Full Tour Of The ‘Big Brother 21’ House: ‘Summer Camp Is In Session!’

Welcome to Camp B.B.

Julie Chen Moonves is opening the doors to the Big Brother house as she welcomes fans to summer camp. The longtime host of the CBS summertime reality show gave a tour of the A-frame styled cabin lodge that will be home to 16 houseguests this summer on the show’s camp-themed 21st season, titled “Camp B.B.”

Entertainment Tonight followed Julie Chen Moonves as she gave an exclusive tour of the renovated Big Brother abode, which she said is “all about camp.” The brightly colored rooms are decked out with outdoor-style couches with outdoorsy accents. There are also three large steel sculptures of elk in the living room, and Chen Moonves teased they could be hiding something.

“Now, there are no cameras in them. They’re not alive, but this is Big Brother, so they always could be watching.”

The kitchen’s camp theme means the actual appliances in the room are hidden and/or camouflaged. The dining room table features a campfire in the middle, which is perfect for making spontaneous s’mores—for houseguests that aren’t on slop, that is.

The large lounge area has been transformed into a 12-foot wide rowboat, and the adjoining bathroom includes paddles on the door to keep with the boating theme.

Monty Brinton / CBS Monty Brinton / CBS Monty Brinton / CBS Sonja Flemming / CBS

The Big Brother house also features pine beam covered walls, a wooden ladder that leads up to a treehouse and a vintage travel trailer that opens up to a surprise room. There’s also a huge, fish-filled aquarium, which live feed viewers will get to know well.

You can see Julie Chen Moonves’ Big Brother 21 house tour video below.

According to TV Guide, in addition to the Camp B.B. theme, CBS has teased that this season of Big Brother will feature “a first of its kind twist that will force houseguests to rethink how they play the game.” With the newly revealed camp theme, it is possible that the twist could be the long-rumored “pairs” twist, with the 16 houseguests possibly competing in teams of two, just as summer campers sometimes do.

There have been rampant rumors that some of the Big Brother 21 houseguests could already know each other. According to Big Brother Network, Season 21 houseguests Tommy Bracco and Christie Murphy have known each other for at least four years and were once like “family.” Murphy is tagged in one of Bracco’s Instagram posts from 2015 and reportedly dated Bracco’s aunt.

In addition, Big Brother contestants Jackson Michie and Ovi Kabir are both from Tennessee and went to the same college, and Big Brother contestants Holly Allen and Kathryn Dunn both participated in past Miss USA pageants and are rumored to know each other.

You can see more of the Big Brother 21 house in the video below.

Big Brother 21 premieres with a two-night premiere Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 at 8/7c on CBS.