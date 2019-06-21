Dolly Castro Flaunts Busty Chest And Sculpted Abs In Barely There Workout Outfit

Instagram and fitness model Dolly Castro Chavez proves just how much hard work pays off in her sexy workout snaps that flaunt her sculpted, gym-honed body. She is also a fan of passing along fitness and diet advice to her millions of followers, encouraging them to pursue their own fitness goals.
The Nicaraguan fitness sensation took to the popular social media site on Thursday to post her latest gym snap, featuring her fresh out of a cardio workout as she sips on a recovery drink. The model stands in front of a stair machine facing the camera with one hand resting on top of the machine and the other poised with her recovery drink in a blender bottle as she gazes off at a distant point.
Dolly is striking in a short, tight gray crop-top with the words “1st PHORM” written across her busty chest. The top boosts her ample cleavage while ending just below her chest, leaving her chiseled abs on full display. The model’s followers get the perfect glimpse of her tiny waist and tight abdomen muscles before trailing their gaze down to her tiny short-shorts that outline every curve of her hips and upper thighs while leaving the rest of her bare legs on display.
Happy Thursday friends! Just finished a good hit cardio session ???????? feeling accomplished and started our day at the gym with some @1stphorm #Ignition and phormula-1 remember recovery is everything , my glycogen levels are down from a grueling workout, and there’s no worst feeling then being sluggish and flat. I’d like to fill you in a bit more about HIT. Below are 10 health benefits of High Intensity Interval Training! Do you know them? – ???????? Helps build endurance. HIT adapts to the cellular structure of muscles which enables you to increase your endurance while doing any type of exercise. ▫️ – ???????? Burns calories and fat in a shorter period of time. ▫️ – ???????? Effective energy use. Through interval training your body learns how to efficiently use the energy that comes from your body’s energy system. ▫️ – ???????? Boosts metabolism. The excess amount of oxygen consumed helps increase your rate of metabolism from about 90 minutes to 144 minutes after a session of interval training. ▫️ – ???????? Burn calories and fat hours after you leave the gym. 24 hours after a HIT workout your body is still burning calories and fat! ▫️ – ???????? No equipment necessary. HIT workouts are extremely cost efficient because you need zero equipment! ▫️ – ???????? Lose fat and not muscle. Steady cardio is often associated with losing muscle. HIT workouts, however, combine weight training and effectively allows dieters to preserve their muscle gain while still shedding weight. ▫️ – ???????? Choose your own workouts. You can pick any cardio workout and make it an interval workout. ▫️ – ???????? Good for heart health. Interval training helps keep a healthy heart and helps blood flow effectively throughout your whole body. ▫️ – ???????? Challenging. HIT workouts are great for seasoned athletes and beginners!
The fitness guru completed the outfit with blue tennis shoes and her long, brown hair pulled up into a bun on top of her head. Her eyelashes are thick with black mascara, making her eyes pop, and she wears a bit of bronzer on her cheeks while adding a touch of pink to her parted lips.
Sitting on the steps of the machine behind Dolly is a large bottle of nutrition brand 1st Phorm’s phormula-1 recovery fuel. In the model’s caption, she wishes her followers a Happy Thursday while announcing that she recently finished an intense HIIT cardio session. She then emphasizes how important it is to allow the body to recover properly while promoting the brand’s post-workout formula.
Dolly doesn’t stop there, however, and continues on to outline the benefits of high intensity interval training to her fans. She gives them a list of 10 benefits and adds a small explanation of how each benefit is important for the body and health.
The Instagram sensation’s 6.2 million followers went crazy for her latest post, thanking her for imparting some of her fitness wisdom and complimenting her on the sexy photo.
