Dolly Castro Flaunts Busty Chest And Sculpted Abs In Barely There Workout Outfit

Instagram and fitness model Dolly Castro Chavez proves just how much hard work pays off in her sexy workout snaps that flaunt her sculpted, gym-honed body. She is also a fan of passing along fitness and diet advice to her millions of followers, encouraging them to pursue their own fitness goals.

The Nicaraguan fitness sensation took to the popular social media site on Thursday to post her latest gym snap, featuring her fresh out of a cardio workout as she sips on a recovery drink. The model stands in front of a stair machine facing the camera with one hand resting on top of the machine and the other poised with her recovery drink in a blender bottle as she gazes off at a distant point.

Dolly is striking in a short, tight gray crop-top with the words “1st PHORM” written across her busty chest. The top boosts her ample cleavage while ending just below her chest, leaving her chiseled abs on full display. The model’s followers get the perfect glimpse of her tiny waist and tight abdomen muscles before trailing their gaze down to her tiny short-shorts that outline every curve of her hips and upper thighs while leaving the rest of her bare legs on display.

The fitness guru completed the outfit with blue tennis shoes and her long, brown hair pulled up into a bun on top of her head. Her eyelashes are thick with black mascara, making her eyes pop, and she wears a bit of bronzer on her cheeks while adding a touch of pink to her parted lips.

Sitting on the steps of the machine behind Dolly is a large bottle of nutrition brand 1st Phorm’s phormula-1 recovery fuel. In the model’s caption, she wishes her followers a Happy Thursday while announcing that she recently finished an intense HIIT cardio session. She then emphasizes how important it is to allow the body to recover properly while promoting the brand’s post-workout formula.

Dolly doesn’t stop there, however, and continues on to outline the benefits of high intensity interval training to her fans. She gives them a list of 10 benefits and adds a small explanation of how each benefit is important for the body and health.

The Instagram sensation’s 6.2 million followers went crazy for her latest post, thanking her for imparting some of her fitness wisdom and complimenting her on the sexy photo.

One Instagram user wrote, “You look amazing babe,” while another commented, “Wow you are goals!”