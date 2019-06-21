Gun-Toting Bikini Model Kristen Strout Busts Out Of Braless Tank & Booty Shorts

Kristen Strout isn’t to be messed with. This all-American country girl comes with guns galore and a fierce attitude as her June 21 Instagram update is making both apparent.

Earlier today, the Tennessee-based bombshell updated her account. A no-nonsense photo showed the model holding a handgun in a field with background greenery and flowers. Kristen was taking center stage, though. Shot relatively close up, the model was taking a stand as she held her gun with both hands. The look was also sending out this stunner’s signature curves.

Kristen hadn’t opted for a fancy outfit as she isn’t the type. The model was wearing tiny, black booty shorts and a matching tank. While the shorts sent fans Kristen’s toned thighs and pert behind, the tank upped the ante. The top appeared to be braless. It sent Kristen’s fans her eye-popping cleavage. Likewise on show were Strout’s trademark tattoos. The star has flower designs on her upper left arm in yellows, pinks, and greens. She also has a near-fully-inked inner arm on her right-hand side.

With her wary facial expression and a shout-out to Kimber firearms manufacturer, Kristen appeared to be taking no prisoners today. Fans seem to have been picking up on everything from the hottie holding the gun to the intimidating vibe she’s sending out.

“Bring it on!! You only got 8 bullets and 1 mag. I’ll take the risk,” one fan wrote.

This hard-hitter isn’t just for show, though. She knows her weapons. When a fan asked if it was a “.45,” Kristen replied.

“9mm,” she wrote.

Kristen brings Instagram a breath of fresh air. While her risqué outfits and bikini displays don’t differ massively from other models on the platform, her all-American attitude and country spirit set her apart. Kristen will update her account in Daisy Dukes and gingham shirts while lying in hay. She’ll also don army fatigues with her guns.

Kristen’s bio points toward a varied career. Per the bio, Kristen is both a “bikini” and “car/promo model.” The star even lists her much-loved Corvette vehicles in the bio. Likewise mentioned are Strout’s love of body ink and both “rock” and “country” music. The updates seem to match the words. While Strout tends not to post videos showing music, her love of vehicles, tattoos, and all things country are definitely visible. Kristen also mostly updates her account from locations in the South.

Today’s post has proven popular. Over 3,900 fans liked the picture within one hour of it going live. Fans wishing to see more of Kristen should follow her on Instagram. Kristen has 817,000 followers.