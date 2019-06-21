Colombian Fitness Model Sami Clarke Shows Off Sculpted Derriere In Hot Pink Thong

Sami Clarke couldn’t help but put on her Victoria’s Secret’s Brazilian undies and strike a sexy pose for her Instagram fans in a sizzling new post that even caught the attention of the famous lingerie brand. Earlier this week, the Colombian fitness trainer and model took to the popular social media platform to post the sizzling snapshot of herself in the skimpy bottoms, which saw Victoria’s Secret taking to its own Instagram page to share the photo.
In the post in question, the brunette bombshell is posing in front of a white wall while rocking the pair of hot pink thongs whose sparkly side straps featuring the logo of Victoria’s Secret sit high on her frame, helping accentuate the contrast between Clarke’s perfectly toned derriere and slender waist, putting her hourglass figure in full evidence. She paired her Brazilian undies with a simple white crop top that exposes her toned midsection and enhances her sun-kissed complexion.
Clarke has her back to the camera in a way that puts her booty front and center. She is lifting up her right leg to further accentuate her curves, while showing that she is wearing a pair of chunky white sneakers with details in orange to complete her casual and sexy outfit.
View this post on Instagram
Whatever makes you feel sexy, confident, happy, you do YOU! Loving these silk and pink bottoms from @victoriassecret ???????? #ThatBrazilianLife – Also, where are my babes at that live in Miami?! Might be making a visit ????… And want to meet you girls while making you sweat it out!! ????☺️ #victoriasecretpartner
Clarke is resting one arm on her head as she looks down over her shoulders with a confident smile on her face. The fitness model appears to be wearing a little bronzer that helps contour and enhance the structure of her face, while keeping her makeup to a minimum, embracing a more natural style. Clarke is wearing her brunette hair in a casual middle part and down as it cascades over her shoulders and onto her back.
The post, which Clarke shared with her 138,000-plus Instagram followers, garnered more than 7,400 likes and over 100 comments within a couple of days of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the photo-sharing social media app took to the comments section to praise her incredible physique and share their admiration for the fitness expert.
“WOAH WOAH WOAH ok WOAH,” one user raved.
“UN-FREAKING-REALL,” another one chimed in.
“Stop you’re perf,” a third poster added.
The Colombian-born, LA-based model and health, wellness and fitness coach has attracted attention by selling e-books about her meal plans and workout routines via social media, whose success has earned her a name in the fitness industry, her website has stated.
View this post on Instagram
Reminiscing on some sunshine I got this weekend and how I finally could put on a swimsuit ☺️???? – I wanted to address something that I am having to do at this very moment in my life. ✨SELF CARE✨. WE are on the move all the time and sometimes our bodies are trying to keep up. My body has spoken by giving me a lovely cold to say STOP, I need some self care. Self care that is different then eating right or working out, but giving my body some different type of l o v e. – Challenge for you: ????Try putting 1 time a week for an hour or 30 minutes, some intentional self care! – Here are my favorites right now: SAUNA: I went in the sauna the other day at @pausefloatstudio and forgot how much I love to sweat all those toxins out and come out feeling UNREAL. It is like a giant release emotionally as well as internally being by yourself and sweating it all out! – FACIAL: I use to not ever get facials because I thought I could do it all myself, which I think you can do a lot yourself, but there is something about going and letting someone work there magic, becomes a game changer! When you come out and you are just GLOWING, oooh get’s me going! – MEDITATION: Meditation can be a daily ritual. But there is something about being super intentional with your meditation and changing it up that lights some fire in me. So I will go outside and meditate or write before I meditate and light some candles, make it pretty magical feeling. – TREAT YOURSELF: If you are having a day where you are not feeling it, it is not happening for you, and you can take an hour away from what you had planned… pick one thing that would make you so happy. If its going to the ocean, seeing a movie, or grabbing lunch with a friend. DO IT. – SCREEN TIME: This one I think is important in general. Limiting your screen time. I think the biggest self care action I have done this year was only going into social media if my intention was purposeful or if I felt great with myself. So I try to never enter the app if I am feeling insecure or not open minded. It can lead you into comparison mode or a scroll rabbit hole!