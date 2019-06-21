Curvy Model Ashley Graham Spills Out Of Low-Cut Mesh Swimsuit On Instagram

Ashley Graham is no stranger to showing off her bountiful curves in steamy swimsuit shots, and on Thursday she did just that.

Yesterday, the gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model was featured in a glorious beachside photo shared to Instagram by Swimsuits For All, the celebrated beachwear label for which Ashley has designed several torrid collections. The snapshot in question saw the curvaceous model don a fabulous black bathing suit that beautifully flattered her voluptuous figure, bringing all of her best attributes into focus.

Boasting a daring design, which included a plunging neckline and copious mesh inserts on both sides of the body, the black swimsuit showcased Ashley’s bodacious frame in all of its curvy splendor. Snapped on a sunny beach in Tulum, Mexico, the stunning model flaunted her hourglass figure in the form-fitting one-piece, showing all kinds of dangerous curves in the revealing number.

The tight-fitting swimsuit featured thick straps that framed her generous décolletage, drawing the eye to her busty assets. The buxom brunette put her ample cleavage on full display in the dangerously low-cut one-piece while nearly spilling out of the tighter-than-skin bathing suit.

To show off her beach attire, Ashley got down on the wet sand, sprawling her fit, shapely figure across the frame of the shot. Photographed against the backdrop of the sparkling blue sea, the 31-year-old stunner looked every inch the siren in the sexy swimsuit as she showed serious skin in the plunging, semi-sheer number.

Ashley slayed the beach-babe look in the sultry, sun-kissed snap. Rocking wet hair and the hint of a smoldering smile on her beautiful visage, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model struck a seductive pose, looking directly into the camera with an intense gaze and slightly parting her plump lips in a provocative way.

Pictured lying on her side in the soft sand, the gorgeous brunette lounged on the beach at the edge of the water. Leaning on one elbow, with her head resting in the palm of her hand, she placed the other hand on her curvy hip, drawing even further attention to the sinuous contour of her hourglass frame.

In classic Ashley Graham style, the Addition Elle lingerie model unabashedly flaunted her bosomy silhouette in the curve-clinging swimsuit which is from her latest collection launched in collaboration with Swimsuits For All, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The dark-haired beauty sizzled in the black one-piece, which sported a keyhole design that showed a little bit of extra skin. As she soaked up the sun on the paradisal beach, the fabulous brunette put her narrow waistline and strong thighs on full display, to the delight of her many fans.

The sun-drenched photo received a lot of appreciation on Instagram, garnering more than 6,500 likes in addition to 51 comments. While some people wrote to inquire about shipping details for the label’s newest swimsuit line, others took the opportunity to gush over Ashley’s jaw-dropping beauty and incredible physique.

Loading...

“That’s [sic] queen,” penned one Instagram user.

“Absolutely beautiful,” remarked another, adding a string of flattering emoji to their post for emphasis.

“Gorgeous @ashleygraham,” read a third message, trailed by a trio of heart emoji.

“Icon of beauty @ashleygraham idole [sic],” declared a fourth person, inserting a heart emoji into their comment.

Fans who want to see more of Ashley can follow the accomplished plus-size model on Instagram.