Alabama Unconstitutionally Allows Church With History Of Racism To Have Its Own Police Force

Alabama just passed a law that allows a Presbyterian church to have its own police force, which unconstitutionally grants government power to a religious institution.

The Hill reports that the bill was signed into law by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and will allow Briarwood Presbyterian Church — along with its private school — to hire private police officers to make arrests for crimes that take place on the property.

Although the law is purported to provide security and ensure safety for the 2,000 students and faculty on the church’s two private school campuses, Randall Marshall, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Alabama, says the move gives the church more power to cover-up criminal activity. But he claims that the law, which is set to go into effect his fall, will likely be challenged by courts.

And that’s not all. The Root reports that Briarwood Presbyterian Church, one of the largest and most influential churches in the Bible Belt, has a history of racism that spans decades. It also does not allow women to have leadership roles and Briarwood pastor Harry Reeder has a history supporting Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump.

Alabama has been at the center or the abortion debate after passing a restrictive law that bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected — typically around the sixth week of pregnancy. Not only that, the law doesn’t allow abortion in cases of rape or incest. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the state came under more fire when an Alabama judge ordered a woman to allow the rapist who impregnated her to visit their sons.

Alabama passed a new law this week that grants a church the right to set up its own law enforcement agency to cover its sanctuary, seminary and school campuses. https://t.co/2AoSpsU1V8 — NPR (@NPR) June 21, 2019

The woman, who is identified only as “Jessica,” claims that her uncle began raping her when she was “about 12 or 13 years old.” She says she felt she “didn’t have any options to fight back or resist, or to tell anyone afterwards.”

Loading...

The uncle reportedly raped her repeatedly over the course of her teenage years, and some of the rapes led to pregnancies. She currently has two children that are the result of her uncle’s rapes — a son that was born when she was 16, and a second son stemming from a rape at 19.

“It’s been a very long, hard road for me, but it’s going to be worth it,” the woman said while speaking about her decision to share her story.