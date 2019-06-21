Sofia Richie Spends Time With Miranda Kerr As Boyfriend Scott Disick Vacations With Kourtney Kardashian

Sofia Richie isn’t letting her boyfriend Scott Disick’s recent antics get her down.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Richie’s beau took some vacation time with his ex and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian. Richie was noticeably absent from the vacay, which also includes Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian. According to HollywoodLife, Richie isn’t phased by being left out of the getaway and has been spending time with her friends. The model attended her friend Miranda Kerr’s launch event on Thursday, June 20 in honor of her skincare line, Kora Organics.

Richie made sure to provide her 4.6 million followers with a photo of herself and Kerr from the event. The two friends both decided to wear different shades of pink for the launch. In the photo on Instagram, Richie wore a dark pink jumpsuit and strappy sandals as she stood next to a pregnant Kerr. Kerr decided to wear a neon pink mini dress, with white pointy heels. The two posed next to a backdrop of flowers with the Kora Organics name plastered behind them. Many of Richie’s followers inquired about the model’s stunning ensemble.

“Where is the jumpsuit from? So cute,” one follower asked.

“This jumpsuit is cute!!!!!!!!!!” another follower exclaimed.

The photo op with the former Victoria’s Secret model comes just one day after Richie shared several photos of herself in a neck-plunging, yellow jumpsuit. Richie shared via a geotag that she was in New York as she donned a slick bun and gold hooped earrings. At the time of writing, the latest snap of Richie’s ensemble received more than 180,000 likes. The post also received more than 700 comments from fans who said that the influencer looked “breathtaking” and “stunning” in her post.

Disick’s trip with the Kardashian family is one of many he has gone on since calling it quits with Kourtney after almost a decade together. Richie usually joins the family on the trips, but possibly stayed behind due to her dad Lionel’s upcoming birthday. However, Richie is seemingly unbothered by the fact that the exes are spending time in Costa Rica without her. The exes also brought their children — sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter, Penelope, 6 — to the vacation spot. While Kim is on the vacation without her husband Kanye West, the KKW Beauty creator did bring their daughter, North West, 6.

Kerr’s star-studded event also included singer Katy Perry, who is engaged to the model’s ex-husband and baby daddy Orlando Bloom. The two were all smiles at the event and even posted a few photos on Instagram.