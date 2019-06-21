Did Kyle Richards ‘Mock’ Camille Grammer For Using A Surrogate? ‘RHOBH’ Stars Feud On Twitter

Kyle Richards and Camille Grammer are at odds over something that was said years ago.

Kyle Richards and Camille Grammer recently butted heads on Twitter about something that was said on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills several years ago.

After seeing that a fan had mentioned a Season 1 moment between the ladies in which Richards allegedly acted “cruel” and “judgmental” towards Grammer due to her decision to use a surrogate to carry the two children she shares with ex-husband Kelsey Grammer, Mason and Jude, Grammer reacted with a post of her own.

“I never understood why the ladies mocked me for having a surrogate. I couldn’t conceive and there were other health issues involved,” she explained. “It wasn’t just Kyle, it was a couple of the ladies. I believe that’s why Addrienne didn’t want to say anything.”

While Grammer felt that Richards offered mocking statements during Season 1 as she noted that some of her friends “would give their right arm to carry a baby,” Richards didn’t feel as if she had said anything wrong to her co-star and defended herself with a tweet shared in response to the fan’s message.

“When did I mock Camille for using a surrogate???” she asked. “What are you talking about??”

Although another fan proceeded to share a clip in which Richards was seen reacting to news of Grammer’s surrogate use, the comment of Taylor Armstrong, who said using a surrogate allowed Grammer to maintain her fit physique, appeared to be far more controversial than that of Richards.

After Richards questioned why Grammer would have accused her of mocking her use of a surrogate, Grammer offered another statement on Twitter in which she admitted that she couldn’t remember exactly who said what.

“That was years ago. I really don’t remember what was said,” she explained.

Richards and Grammer weren’t on the best of terms during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 and at one point during the series, Richards lashed out at Grammer during a cast dinner, labeling her a “f**king liar” in front of their co-stars. However, in the years since their intense encounter, the women had made a lot of progress with their friendship.

Unfortunately, some of that progress seems to have been lost.

As fans may have noticed, the ladies have been at odds on Twitter on a number of occasions and recently, after Richards suggested Grammer acted out at the reunion, Grammer responded by saying she was doing what was best for the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.