Cardi B Becomes The First Rapper To Be Named Songwriter Of The Year At ASCAP’s Rhythm & Soul Music Awards

According to Music News, Cardi B became the first rapper to be named Songwriter of the Year at ASCAP’s Rhythm & Soul Music Awards. The event took place on June 20 at the Beverly Wilshire hotel ballroom in Los Angeles.

It was her hits “Bartier Cardi,” “Ring,” and “I Like It” that took home the biggest prize.

“I just want to say I’m very grateful,” the “Be Careful” hitmaker expressed after accepting the award from ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m not doing too much because when it comes to female rappers, it’s like you’re never doing too much or they’re always pitting you against another female rapper. People on my team are like ‘Cardi, you’re crazy. You won a Grammy. Cardi, all your songs are charting.'”

“Everybody always wants to say I made it because of this or made it because of that. I made it because I worked my a** off… Thank you very much, ASCAP. This is an honor for me,” she said, clapping back at those who didn’t believe in her or said she didn’t deserve the success she’s had.

Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” and Drake’s “Nice For What” were also honored on the night.

Cardi’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, topped the U.S. and Canadian album charts and won her a Best Rap Album Grammy Award this year. The record contains the U.S. No. 1 singles “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It.” In Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Ireland, the album peaked within the top 5.

At this year’s Billboard Music Awards, she took home a total of six awards — Top Rap Female Artist, Top Rap Song, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Collaboration, Top Radio Song, and Top Selling Song. The latter award was offered up for “Girls Like You,” her collaboration with Maroon 5.

On May 31, she released her latest single, “Press,” which debuted at No. 16 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, according to Billboard. So far, the track has been streamed over 21.4 million times on Spotify, where she currently has over 28.3 million monthly listeners.

In September, Cardi B is set to play Serena in the movie Hustlers, being joined by Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Constance Wu, and Usher in the effort. Lopez is co-producing the film alongside Will Ferrell. Lopez recently revealed, via her Instagram account, that the film is scheduled to be released on September 13.

On Instagram, Cardi B has over 45.9 million followers, while on Twitter she has over 6.11 million followers.