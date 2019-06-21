World’s ‘Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Works Daisy Dukes, Flaunts Cleavage In Leopard Prints

Yanet Garcia is now a full-blown Instagram sensation. The 28-year-old Mexican shot to fame after being dubbed the “world’s hottest weather girl,” per The Daily Star. This curvy beauty sent Instagram her latest update, and it’s all kinds of sexy.

On June 21, Yanet updated her account. The video showed the sensation parading around a television set as she was filmed by a cameraman. Yanet opted for her signature wardrobe as tiny shorts and cleavage-flaunting tops are a staple for this brunette. Garcia appeared in Daisy Dukes and a tight, cleavage-flaunting top in black. She had accessorized her ensemble with a loose-flowing robe in leopard prints. With matching black boots, the look was flaunting the star’s insane curves, toned limbs, and all-around feminine silhouette.

Music in the background seemed to have given Yanet some impetus as the video showed the Latina shimmying around in her outfit, strutting toward the camera, and shaking her hips. Her luscious locks were likewise highlighted with some playful toying.

With 10.6 million followers, Yanet only needs to send out an update to generate a wave of response.

“Power girl,” one fan wrote.

“So pretty and cute!” another replied.

Many users simply sent out praise in Yanet’s native Spanish.

With her status as a social media sensation, Yanet now comes as more than just a weather girl. Her Instagram bio points toward her modeling and acting work. It likewise mentions her TV host career. While many updates from Garcia see her on television sets, not all come with a work setting. This curvy beauty regularly takes to the platform to showcase her stylish outfits and fun persona.

Likewise visible from Yanet’s feed is a fitness fiend. Selfies showing Yanet in tight leggings and crop tops send fans the star’s gym-honed body. With the outfits to flaunt her athletic muscles, Garcia is often a motivator.

Despite her Mexican location, Yanet’s appeal is now global. Her Instagram account generates comments in various languages. Her followers also include celebrity faces. The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams and socialite Paris Hilton both follow her. So does Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver.

Today’s video seemed to prove popular the moment it was posted. It had racked up over 68,000 views within just 30 minutes of being posted. The same time frame saw over 140 fans take to the comments section.

“Yanet, you are such a goddess!!” one fan wrote.

Another sent wishes from Brazil.

