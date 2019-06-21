Hoda Kotb Shares New Photos Of Hope Catherine, Haley Joy And Fans Cannot Stand The Cuteness

Hoda Kotb is now a mom to two precious little girls, and she just shared a couple of new photos showing glimpses of both little ones. The Today talk show host shares photos of her older girl, Haley Joy, semi-regularly. However, this is the first that her social media followers have seen of new addition Hope Catherine in a little while.

As The Inquisitr shared previously, Hoda revealed the exciting news about adding baby Hope Catherine to the family this past April. Baby Hope joins big sister Haley, 2, whom Koda adopted in 2017.

Since Hope joined Haley and Hoda, she’s been mostly out of the spotlight. Kotb did post an adorable photo of the three of them in late May, and now she’s shared a couple of new snapshots.

Kotb posted the pair of photographs on Friday morning, giving a shout-out to a few visitors. In the first photo, Hoda is taking the selfie, and Haley is smiling as she sits on the couch. Hoda’s friend is in the middle, holding a seemingly content Hope as she sucks on a pacifier.

In the second photo, Hoda is standing in a kitchen with a couple of other ladies. One is holding Haley as she smiles cautiously toward the camera. The other friend is snuggling a tiny Hope, and Kotb’s hand is preciously placed gently on little Hope’s bum.

Hoda has been quite careful in choosing what she posts of Hope. It looks like most, if not all, of the photos she shares these days show Hope from the back or the side, rather than showing her full face. Over time, it seems certain that Kotb will start to share more as she does now with Haley.

Kotb’s followers went crazy over these new photos. While Haley looks a bit tentative in the second shot, she’s confident and smiling from ear-to-ear in the first one. Fans of Hoda’s noticed and couldn’t help but comment.

“Hailey Joy [sic] smiles like her mama – with her whole heart,” noted one follower.

“I LOVE Haley’s smile. She looks so happy!! Joy was the perfect name for her b/c that’s what she IS!!!”

Even though baby Haley hasn’t been seen much on Hoda’s Instagram page yet, fans noticed that she has grown a great deal since she was introduced this past April.

“Did little miss hope just double in size! Not a newborn anymore! Time flies!”

Loading...

Another fan of Hoda’s noted that she loves that Kotb and her family truly and fully embrace life. The follower commented on how the Today host always has signs in the background of her girls not having to live perfectly sterilized, perfect lives.

“I love seeing your posts. Your beautiful family is so precious. I also love how each time you post a photo I see toys and blankets etc out. That’s a true family with little sprites.”

Today fans are anxious to have Hoda Kotb back on their television screens, but there is no doubt they understand her desire to spend quality time with her girls during this stage. She may not post photos that show both Hope Catherine and Haley Joy often, but fans’ hearts melt every time she does.