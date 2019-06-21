Bethenny Frankel Reacts To ‘View’ Star’s Claim She Yelled At Her Child

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has finally spoken out about claims made by The View panelist and ABC Legal Correspondent Sunny Hostin that the reality star once yelled at her child while visiting a beach because The View star’s child and other children were being “too loud” while her daughter Brynn was sleeping.

Inquisitr previously reported about the altercation between the women on June 14.

Us Weekly reported that Frankel has made her first statement regarding Hostin’s claims where she gives her side of the story during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Bravo series Watch What Happens Live.

“I don’t know,” she said. “I don’t know her,” Frankel responded to a viewer question about Hostin’s claims on the ABC daytime talk series.

“You don’t remember that?” asked host Andy Cohen, to which Frankel remarked, “No, I don’t.”

The story about the two women came to light after The View panelists, which include Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Meghan McCain were discussing an on-camera blowup between Frankel and her Real Housewives of New York City co-star Luann de Lesseps.

The chatter among the women turned to how angry Frankel became on the series, to which Hostin sat stonefaced. She then relayed the following story about her reported encounter with Frankel, which occurred on a New York City beach several years earlier.

Hostin claimed she did not know Frankel personally but had witnessed behavior similar to what the panel had just watched in the RHONY clip during an encounter with the reality star.

The lawyer claimed that Frankel yelled at her then 7-year-old child in the middle of the day when her daughter Brynn was napping, stating that the children were being too loud on the beach while her daughter was sleeping inside with the window open.

Hostin claimed, “She yelled at my child, and I went out there and stood in front of my child, and I yelled at her and told her adults speak to adults. And she knows I’m telling the truth.”

Hostin is a mother to daughter Paloma and a son Gabriel with husband Emmanuel “Manny” Hostin.

Us Weekly also reported another instance where Hostin said she and Frankel also had an altercation. In 2016, The View panelist stated on the show that she had the reality star had homes next to each other in the Hamptons one summer.

She remarked that they had words and later, Frankel reportedly sent the talk show host some of her Skinnygirl brank margarita products later on to mend fences.

The View airs weekdays on ABC. The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo.