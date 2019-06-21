Kate Beckinsale Works Gym Body In Epic ‘Squatty Potty’ Toilet Video

Kate Beckinsale appears to have gotten creative with her latest sweat session. The Underworld star took to Instagram earlier today to share it, and the platform seems to be finding it both motivating and epic.

Kate’s June 21 video showed her in the middle of a hardcore workout. The actress was surrounded by gym equipment, and she was also holding some. Footage showed the 45-year-old with a giant barbell above her head. Kate was working her way through squat reps, but something about the setting was a little out of the ordinary. Kate was squatting over a toilet. She also mentioned it in her caption.

The video showed Kate impressively lifting, squatting, and eventually sitting down on the toilet before laughing. Equally impressive was the star’s gym-honed body. Beckinsale had opted for an all-black training outfit. Her Nike leggings were clingy and semi-sheer across the leg. A tiny, black crop top matched the look as did black-and-white sneakers. While this sensation’s body was definitely drawing the eye, the toilet seems to be the talking point over in the video’s comments section.

“Bruh is that a toilet” was one response.

“Squatty potty workout!” another fan wrote.

“At least he remembered to put the seat down for you!” one user joked.

This fitness fiend is renowned for her workouts. While Kate’s Instagram shows grueling workouts on a regular basis, paparazzi snaps show the actress heading to and from her sweat sessions. This Hollywood heavyweight may be 45, but she’s got the body to rival starlets half her age. Kate also isn’t above showing off the results of her training. The star’s trademark day looks now come as sporty ones. If she isn’t wearing leggings to the gym, she’s being papped in a sports bra while leaving it.

The Pearl Harbor actress doesn’t just make headlines on account of her fitspo, though. This year has seen Kate date Ariana Grande’s ex Pete Davidson. The 25-year-old SNL star made front-page news for dating a woman 20 years older than him, although the couple has since split.

Today’s workout also came with a mention as Kate name-dropped celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson. The celebrity fitness coach is known for putting A-listers through their paces. His high-profile clients have included Khloe Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez, and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara.

For Kate’s fans though, today is all about that hilarious toilet.

“Actually thats [sic] brilliant,” one fan wrote.

Kate’s video had racked up over 687,000 views within seven hours of being posted. Kate has 3.1 million Instagram followers.