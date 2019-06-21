Ashley Graham Says ‘Racism Is Real And Evil’ After Receiving Hate Mail Telling Her To Dump Her Husband

Model Ashley Graham shared a shocking email on her Instagram account on Tuesday from a racist internet troll expressing their disgust at her interracial marriage to Justin Ervin, reported The Daily Mail.

The 31-year-old shared a screenshot of the email from a man identified as Sterling along with a message in which she declared, “racism isn’t clickbait, it’s real and evil.”

In the cruel email, the man calls Ashley’s marriage to Justin “evil and against nature.” He goes on to bash the model for being a plus-size model, calling her “fat” and telling her to dump some weight before adding that she should go ahead and dump her “brain dead hubby” as well.

“You are not plus size — you are FAT and definitely not as attractive as you think you are. Big t**s do not make a woman — a big heart does and yours is as small as your pea brain.”

The attacker continues on in the email to say that there is a silver lining in the couple’s marriage to one another, in that interracial marriage “has a very high divorce rate.”

The email draws to a close with the hateful man instructing the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model to marry a good white man and have a dozen white children as they will be far more attractive than any children she has with Justin.

Unfortunately, Ashley says, this is not the first time that she’s received hateful mail from racists condemning her relationship with her husband. She spoke with Allure about her experience being married to Justin and how her awareness of racism has changed.

After revealing that when the couple was visiting Italy, a man spat on her husband, Ashley continued with, “It’s heartbreaking. It can make you really angry.”

“But it’s like, how are you going to change that anger into a teachable moment?”

The brown-haired beauty hoped that by sharing her story with the world, she could encourage others to educate themselves and spread awareness. She tells everyone to educate themselves by reading books and having conversations with people around them who are different from them.

Ashley adds that although those who are not black can never truly understand the experiences of those who are, they have a choice to not remain ignorant to it.

When the model posted the Allure cover of the upcoming July issue in which she is featured, her followers who had read the interview left her messages of praise for being a positive role model and thanked her for being an authentic person.