Demi Lovato Sizzles In The Studio, Teases She’s ‘Making Magic’

Attention Lovatics: Demi Lovato is officially working on new music. Demi shared a new photo to her Instagram page Thursday night in the studio as she posed behind a microphone. The post from the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was just a selfie, but Demi looked better than ever as she grinned into the camera.

Demi’s skin was absolutely glowing in the new picture, with her perfectly sculpted eyebrows on display. Her natural look was paired with a bold red lip, and her dark hair was pulled back. The singer opted for a comfortable white t-shirt while recording new music, as she also showed off a set of black headphones. Standing out in the selfie was a large white diamond pendant necklace which hung at the neckline of her t-shirt.

In under 12 hours, the new post from Demi brought in over a million likes and thousands of comments. As usual, plenty of celebrities chimed in on Demi’s new post, including her own personal icon, Christina Aguilera.

“Ready for that magic!” Christina wrote with a smooch emoji.

Demi recently attended The Xperience at Planet Hollywood, where Christina is currently holding residency. Demi captured the entire evening in her Instagram story as she sang along to Christina classics like “Fighter” and “Ain’t No Other Man.” The two divas released “Fall In Line” together last year, which was a major moment for Demi in her career.

Demi also shared several other selfies to her Instagram story Thursday night while in the studio, and a couple while she was laying in bed later that evening. The star showed off her intricate manicured nails, which featured colored French tips that looked like they were dripping down the rest of her nail.

Tell Me You Love Me was the last studio album from Demi, which was released in 2017. The album peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. charts but unfortunately did not sell as well as her prior five albums. With the exception of her first and second studio album, Demi has always released new music two years apart, putting this new “magic” right on track.

Lovatics are more than ready for new tunes from their favorite singer, as they filled up the comment section under the new post.

“I really want to hear that song of yours. I miss your voice,” one fan wrote.

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” another added.

At this time, there is no release date for Demi’s upcoming album.