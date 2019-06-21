Khloe Kardashian Teases Fans With Close-Up Shot Of Cleavage While Wearing Snakeskin Top

Khloe Kardashian put her ample cleavage on display Friday in her latest Instagram update.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star teased followers with a photo that zeroed in on her chest and highlighted her voluptuous curves. The star was wearing a snakeskin top that zipped up the middle. To make the snap even more titillating, the celebrity pulled the zipper down just a bit. She also flashed some of her abs in the shot, but there was no mistaking that her chest was meant to be the center of attention.

Khloe’s skin had a bronze glow, which might have come courtesy of sister Kim’s body foundation, which launches today. The celebrity’s nails were perfectly manicured and painted with a pale pink color. A few strands of blond hair hung over her shoulder, and the zipper for the top displayed the name of the Good American company, which she founded with Emma Grede.

Khloe’s fans loved the snap, with many commenting on how hot it was.

“Some people are loving the view,” one fan said, while others said the look was adorable and cute.

With 95 million followers, the reality star certainly knows how to keep them coming back for more.

Khloe, 34, has been busy helping sister Kylie promote the third line of their Koko Kollection, which includes an eyeshadow palette, lip color, and a highlighter. In several photos shared on social media, she has set pulses racing with sexy shots that include plenty of cleavage.

In one photo shared on Kylie Cosmetics’ Instagram page, Khloe was seen leaning against a wall outside near a magnolia tree. She wore a denim bustier that showed off her thin waist as well as her curves. She tantalized fans by unbuttoning the top button of the piece. Matched with a figure-hugging pair of jeans, the look was as sexy as it was casual. She accessorized with gold jewelry, and her long nails were painted in a light pink shade. With a perfectly made-up face that included expertly arched eyebrows, flawless foundation, and perfectly lined lips, Khloe looked stunning.

Khloe is attempting to move on following the drama of her breakup with Tristan Thompson, but it appears that she had to relive some of it the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs on Sunday.

Fans wanting to stay up-to-date with what is going on in Khloe’s life can follow her Twitter or Instagram accounts.